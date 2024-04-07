The expression on quarterback Gunner Stockton left no question about how he was feeling following Georgia’s 63-3 rout of Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Even though Stockton was not allowed to speak to the media, a wide grin told the story.

After barely taking a snap during the regular season, Stockton played the entire second half and offered fans a taste of what he could do. He completed six of 10 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Stockton also rushed for 46 yards on seven attempts and completed a season-long 31-yard pass against the Seminoles.

With spring practice wrapping up Saturday with the annual G-Day game, Stockton has been hard at work perfecting his craft.

While Carson Beck is the unquestioned starter, Stockton knows he is a play away from coming into the game.

Now in his third year with the program, is progress being made?

"Gunner has done a good job. I have seen growth in Gunner. I think he had a couple of mistakes in the scrimmage, but he also played with much more consistency,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I have seen this progression with Gunner where he is getting better each and every practice. The bowl practices were great for him. The ability to play in that bowl game was awesome for him. He has gotten better.”

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo suggested as much prior to the game.

“I think Gunner has done a great job in learning the offense. I think that’s been his No. 1 development so far. He’s gotten more reps this year with the offense where last year he was on basically the scout team,” Bobo said. “But now he’s getting reps, and I think every rep you get you see growth. But just being more comfortable in the offense is his biggest growth.”

Touchdown passes from Stockton of 4 yards to Lawson Luckie and 14 yards to Anthony Evans III capped the scoring in the game.

If you watched highlights of Georgia’s Pro Day, you might have seen Stockton throwing passes to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Ladd McConkey.

No, Stockton wasn’t showing out for the scouts. But his former teammates certainly did.

“I appreciate him more than he knows coming out here and throwing for me. He was slinging it around a little bit,” McConkey. “I know when Gunner gets his opportunity to go out there and take over this team, he’ll be able to do it.”

Smart seems to feel the same.

“He is getting a feel for our system. He is a really good athlete. He has, every now and then, a mistake that you can't have at that position,” Smart said. “The good thing for him, you can ask him after the play, I always ask him, 'What did you see? What was the coverage?' He always gives the right answer. He is seeing the right things. He has to continue to develop and grow. That is a hard position to play. He is still trying to master that position."