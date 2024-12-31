The Georgia 3-2-1 Report is here.
Three Observations
3. Man up
2. Built for this
1. The real test for Gunner
Two Observations
2. Should Georgia punt?
1. Who's back for the Dawgs?
One Prediction
1. Not today
NEW ORLEANS - Speaking with the media for the first time, five Georgia freshmen shared their welcome to Georgia moments.
In New Orleans, we got to speak to the freshmen players for the first time since they became Bulldogs.
Kirby Smart fielded all kinds of questions at today's Media Day at the Sugar Bowl...
NEW ORLEANS - Inside, we hear from Ryan Puglisi on being ready, news on Carson Beck, and much more.
Top Dawgs include McConkey and Bowers continue breaking records and setting milestones, and Kenny Mac is back.
