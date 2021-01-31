UGASports - The Daily Recap: Will Gunner Stockton's pledge attract other WRs?

Here is the Jan. 31 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

How Stockton’s commitment affects other targets

Jake Reuse wrote about a handful of pass catchers who could give Georgia a closer look now that quarterback Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger) has committed to the program.

Among those is De’Nylon Morrissette (Brookwood/Snellville), who previously said a Stockton commitment to Georgia could move him closer to the Bulldogs.

“This is not to say the Bulldogs are now considered the favorite or will run away with his commitment, but there’s no doubt they’ve positioned themselves much better than before to give the Tide a run for one of the most coveted wideouts in the cycle,” Reuse wrote. “(Sam) M’Bake and (Marquis) Groves-Killebrew have both been pitching the potential of keeping the trio together, as well.”

Reuse also wrote up the latest on where Georgia is with receiver AJ Johnson (Isadore Newman School/New Orleans) and tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming).

Hoops: Dawgs defeat Rebels

Georgia scored a much-needed win by defeating Mississippi 71-61. The Bulldogs were able to do so thanks to great defense and good shooting behind the arc.

“When you’re making threes, the bench goes crazy; you get a certain jolt of energy,” sophomore guard Sahvir Wheeler said. “We shot good threes; we got them off offensive rebounds, ball reversals—we were sharing it. This was one of those nights we got it going.”

Scholarship distribution

Anthony Dasher broke down each of the players on Georgia’s roster—at the present moment—who are holding a scholarship. For now, 77 players have a scholarship, with the limit being 85.

Schedule observations

Dasher took a close look at the 2021 schedule and offered up some takeaways. Of note is how things shake out after the opener against Clemson in Charlotte, N.C.

“After Clemson, Georgia’s toughest two games look to be Auburn and Florida,” Dasher wrote. “Both of those programs have significant questions to address. The Tigers, of course, are breaking in a new head coach, and have some personnel issues to sort out. Georgia still can’t take Auburn lightly, however, as the game is on the road. But the matchup shapes up as one Georgia should win, as long as the Bulldogs prepare and perform to their usual, high standards.

“Florida, meanwhile, will have to replace quarterback Kyle Trask. The Gators remain a challenge; if you were to twist my arm, I’d probably tell you they’ll be Georgia’s toughest opponent after Clemson. Florida will come into Jacksonville talented and motivated.

“Beyond these two rivals, a glance at the rest of the schedule suggests Georgia will be pretty heavily favored each week.”

Dubinion sets commitment date

Running back Rashod Dubinion (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood) set his commitment date for Feb. 13. The seven schools recruiting Dubinion the hardest are Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Mississippi and Purdue.

"I am going to commit to one of the schools that is really recruiting me hard right now. I feel like I have found the right fit for me. Between the coaches and the offense at one of those schools, I have found the right one for me. I have been building a good relationship and I like how I fit in with the offense they run."

Never change, Tate Ratledge