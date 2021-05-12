UGASports - The Daily Recap: Why Kamari Wilson's UGA visit is important

Here is the May 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Five of the most important visits

With official visits beginning next month, Jake Reuse compiled five of the most important visits Georgia will host. To no one’s surprise, those players are running back Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.), tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga.), safety Kamari Wilson (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.), defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (McDonogh/Owings Mills, Md.) and offensive tackle Jacob Hood (Hillsboro/Nashville, Tenn.).

Reuse explained that Wilson would be a huge pick-up if he committed due to the need the Bulldogs have at safety.

“When it comes to defensive players, Wilson has seemed to be the Georgia prospect closest to committing for some time, and he’s headed to Athens in mid-June for his official visit,” Reuse wrote. “The No. 2 safety in the nation for his class, Wilson would fill a major need for the Bulldogs in this class, with the possibility of early playing time available, heading into next season. Florida is and has been a major player in this recruitment. And given that he’s a native of the Sunshine State, the Gators should never be discounted in the race. Still, Georgia is hoping to close out this recruitment early and make Wilson a touchstone in the defensive backfield, which has taken shape in a strong way early on in the cycle.”

Woods reveals thoughts on Dawgs

Class of 2023 defensive end Peter Woods (Thompson/Alabaster, Ala.) explained why Georgia is among the teams he’s considering to attend to further his football career. To no one’s surprised, much of that has to do with defensive line coach Tray Scott.

“Coach Scott is a great man. He’s got ties with people in the state of Alabama, and I often hear a lot of great things about him,” Woods said. “Our relationship is really strong. I’ve been talking to him for several years now. I’m just grateful he took a chance on me this early. Let’s see if I seize the opportunity.”

Hoops: Crean has interesting words for Johnson’s transfer

Guards K.D. Johnson and Andrew Garcia became the eighth and ninth UGA players to enter the transfer portal since the 2020-21 season began. Specifically with Johnson, however, head coach Tom Crean crafted some interesting words in a statement released to the media.

“Given the standards and expectations of Georgia Basketball, we wholeheartedly agree with K.D.’s desire to seek a new program,” Crean said. “We certainly wish him the best and really hope he finds success in all areas moving forward.”

Johnson was Georgia’s second-leading scorer this past season with 13.5 points per game. Garcia averaged 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

What Monty Rice will bring to the Titans