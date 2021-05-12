 UGASports - The Daily Recap: Why Kamari Wilson's UGA visit is important
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Daily Recap: Why Kamari Wilson's UGA visit is important

Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the May 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Five of the most important visits

With official visits beginning next month, Jake Reuse compiled five of the most important visits Georgia will host. To no one’s surprise, those players are running back Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.), tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga.), safety Kamari Wilson (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.), defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (McDonogh/Owings Mills, Md.) and offensive tackle Jacob Hood (Hillsboro/Nashville, Tenn.).

Reuse explained that Wilson would be a huge pick-up if he committed due to the need the Bulldogs have at safety.

“When it comes to defensive players, Wilson has seemed to be the Georgia prospect closest to committing for some time, and he’s headed to Athens in mid-June for his official visit,” Reuse wrote. “The No. 2 safety in the nation for his class, Wilson would fill a major need for the Bulldogs in this class, with the possibility of early playing time available, heading into next season. Florida is and has been a major player in this recruitment. And given that he’s a native of the Sunshine State, the Gators should never be discounted in the race. Still, Georgia is hoping to close out this recruitment early and make Wilson a touchstone in the defensive backfield, which has taken shape in a strong way early on in the cycle.”

Woods reveals thoughts on Dawgs

Class of 2023 defensive end Peter Woods (Thompson/Alabaster, Ala.) explained why Georgia is among the teams he’s considering to attend to further his football career. To no one’s surprised, much of that has to do with defensive line coach Tray Scott.

“Coach Scott is a great man. He’s got ties with people in the state of Alabama, and I often hear a lot of great things about him,” Woods said. “Our relationship is really strong. I’ve been talking to him for several years now. I’m just grateful he took a chance on me this early. Let’s see if I seize the opportunity.”

Hoops: Crean has interesting words for Johnson’s transfer

Guards K.D. Johnson and Andrew Garcia became the eighth and ninth UGA players to enter the transfer portal since the 2020-21 season began. Specifically with Johnson, however, head coach Tom Crean crafted some interesting words in a statement released to the media.

“Given the standards and expectations of Georgia Basketball, we wholeheartedly agree with K.D.’s desire to seek a new program,” Crean said. “We certainly wish him the best and really hope he finds success in all areas moving forward.”

Johnson was Georgia’s second-leading scorer this past season with 13.5 points per game. Garcia averaged 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

What Monty Rice will bring to the Titans

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7htIrhtJxz4bSbIOG0gCDJosqfyarhtI3htJhz4bSHIGF0IHdoYXQg dGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGl0YW5zP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaXRhbnM8L2E+IGFyZSBnZXR0aW5nIGluIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmljZU1vbnR5P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaWNlTW9udHk8L2E+IPCfkqU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQVREP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQVREPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRGF3Z3NJblRoZU5GTD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Rhd2dzSW5UaGVORkw8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OWGFSeHE2ekpOIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v TlhhUnhxNnpKTjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHZW9yZ2lhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA R2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0dlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTM5MjI2NzA1Mjg3MDY4MDU3Nz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Jarvis Jones is getting his degree

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbG1vc3QgYSBkZWNhZGUgYWZ0ZXIgcGxheWluZyBoaXMgbGFzdCBk b3duIGZvciB0aGUgQnVsbGRvZ3MsIEphcnZpcyBKb25lcywgYSB0d28tdGlt ZSBBbGwtQW1lcmljYW4sIGhhcyBzb21ldGhpbmcgZWxzZSB0byBhZGQgdG8g aGlzIGxpc3Qgb2YgYWNjb2xhZGVzOiBVR0EgR3JhZHVhdGUuPGJyPjxicj5S ZWFkIE1vcmU6PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2phenRYaUtwMXYiPmh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qYXp0WGlLcDF2PC9hPjxicj48YnI+Sm9uZXMgd2lsbCBn cmFkdWF0ZSB3aXRoIGEgZGVncmVlIGluIEh1bWFuIERldmVsb3BtZW50IGFu ZCBGYW1pbHkgU2NpZW5jZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhOQjI5 dWlMTkgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84TkIyOXVpTE5IPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEdlb3JnaWEgQnVsbGRvZ3MgKEBVR0FBdGhsZXRpY3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUdBQXRobGV0aWNzL3N0YXR1cy8xMzky MjY4MzM3Nzk1NzEwOTc3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxMiwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Celebrity speaker

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaG91dG91dCB0byB0aGUgU291dGhlYXN0IEdlb3JnaWEgQnVsbGRv ZyBDbHViIGZvciBoYXZpbmcgbWUgc3BlYWsgdG8gdGhlaXIgZ3JvdXAgdG9u aWdodC4uLkhhZCBhIGdyZWF0IHRpbWUhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9SWVZYaW5FclJhIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUllWWGluRXJSYTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbnRob255IERhc2hlciAoQEFudGhvbnlEYXNoZXIxKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FudGhvbnlEYXNoZXIxL3N0 YXR1cy8xMzkyMjgyMTQzOTg0OTYzNTkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk1heSAxMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Outside the Vent

Former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan died at the age of 37.

Adam Friedman’s awards from the Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis.

Is Nebraska the team to beat for QB MJ Morris?

Adam Gorney believes there will be a debate over the QB rankings.

About JFQ Lending

JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).

Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.

Here’s how you can reach them:

Website: JFQlending.com

Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com

Phone number: 480-447-6852

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvdGhlLWRhaWx5LXJlY2FwLXdoeS1rYW1hcmktd2lsc29uLXMtdWdhLXZp c2l0LWlzLWltcG9ydGFudCIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ1Z2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3Ml MkZ0aGUtZGFpbHktcmVjYXAtd2h5LWthbWFyaS13aWxzb24tcy11Z2Etdmlz aXQtaXMtaW1wb3J0YW50JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNjAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3Nf dWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcg LS0+CgoK