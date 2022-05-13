The Daily Recap: No rush on a position for this 2024 athlete
Here is the May 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
To be determined
Most schools are recruiting JoJo Stone (Grayson/Loganville, Ga.) as a wide receiver. Georgia has taken a different approach.
The Bulldogs are looking at Stone as an athlete first with a position to be determined at a later date. That approach is certainly resonating with the class of 2024 four-star prospect.
"Get here and we’ll figure it out and playing both ways," Stone said. "Like they said, be dominant. If you’re dominant enough to play that position and other positions, why not?"
Stone said he’s in contact with Georgia’s coaching staff about twice a week. One of the messages being conveyed to Stone can assert himself as a leader of Georgia’s 2024 class if he commits.
Hoops: White hires strength coach
Georgia hired Collin Crane to be the men’s basketball director of athletic performance. Crane spent the past five years at Mississippi State and spent three years at Florida before then.
“I would like to thank the University of Georgia administration and Coach White for the opportunity to join the men’s basketball program,” Crane said. “I think Coach White is one of the best leaders in all of college basketball. He has a great vision for the future, and I look forward to helping build the program up to its full potential. I will work relentlessly to develop our student-athletes both mentally and physically as we prepare to compete at the highest level.”
Sean Hayes, who was previously Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach, will remain with the university and lead the women’s volleyball team as a well as a team to be named later.
Baseball: Vols too much for Bulldogs
Georgia dropped its series opener at top-ranked Tennessee 5-2 on Thursday. Georgia pitcher Nolan Crisp pitched a career-high six innings in the loss and allowed three runs on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts.
“Nolan pitched well and gave us a chance to win, but it’s a tough team to score on when they don’t walk anybody,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “(Chase) Dollander was really good and then you bring (Chase) Burns out of the bullpen who has been their Friday night guy and (Redmond) Walsh is a veteran. They did a great job on the mound. They didn’t give us many opportunities. We were one swing away from tying it up in the eighth and just came up a little short."
Two Dawgs become Falcons
Graduation Day
Outside the Vent
The nation’s No. 2 receiver eyes five schools with a busy summer ahead.
A Rivals100 receiver announced his top five schools.
Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested on domestic violence charges.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!