The Daily Recap: No rush on a position for this 2024 athlete

Here is the May 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

To be determined

Most schools are recruiting JoJo Stone (Grayson/Loganville, Ga.) as a wide receiver. Georgia has taken a different approach.

The Bulldogs are looking at Stone as an athlete first with a position to be determined at a later date. That approach is certainly resonating with the class of 2024 four-star prospect.

"Get here and we’ll figure it out and playing both ways," Stone said. "Like they said, be dominant. If you’re dominant enough to play that position and other positions, why not?"

Stone said he’s in contact with Georgia’s coaching staff about twice a week. One of the messages being conveyed to Stone can assert himself as a leader of Georgia’s 2024 class if he commits.

Hoops: White hires strength coach

Georgia hired Collin Crane to be the men’s basketball director of athletic performance. Crane spent the past five years at Mississippi State and spent three years at Florida before then.

“I would like to thank the University of Georgia administration and Coach White for the opportunity to join the men’s basketball program,” Crane said. “I think Coach White is one of the best leaders in all of college basketball. He has a great vision for the future, and I look forward to helping build the program up to its full potential. I will work relentlessly to develop our student-athletes both mentally and physically as we prepare to compete at the highest level.”

Sean Hayes, who was previously Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach, will remain with the university and lead the women’s volleyball team as a well as a team to be named later.

Baseball: Vols too much for Bulldogs

Georgia dropped its series opener at top-ranked Tennessee 5-2 on Thursday. Georgia pitcher Nolan Crisp pitched a career-high six innings in the loss and allowed three runs on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

“Nolan pitched well and gave us a chance to win, but it’s a tough team to score on when they don’t walk anybody,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “(Chase) Dollander was really good and then you bring (Chase) Burns out of the bullpen who has been their Friday night guy and (Redmond) Walsh is a veteran. They did a great job on the mound. They didn’t give us many opportunities. We were one swing away from tying it up in the eighth and just came up a little short."

Two Dawgs become Falcons