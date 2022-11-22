Heading into the regular season finale against Georgia Tech, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave some injury updates on a couple of key players.

Regarding receiver AD Mitchell, who has missed most of the season with an ankle injury, Smart said he has only progressed incrementally of late.

“AD was similar last week to the previous weeks. I mean, he did run. He had a few higher speeds (reps). He did some individual drills,” Smart said. “But he didn't do teamwork, like, 11-on-11 teamwork. And that's the goal. You know, that's the goal each week, to get him out there to do 11-on-11 and take some reps.”

When it came to offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, Smart was a bit more optimistic about his availability. Ratledge didn't play against Kentucky due to a shoulder injury.

“He probably could have gone in the game. It's one of those things he checked out before the game last week and we weren't comfortable putting him in and wanted to give Devin (Willock) a chance to play,” Smart said.

Addressing red zone issues

Against Kentucky, Georgia was only able to score a touchdown on one of its five trips in the red zone. Three trips settled for field goals and the other saw a failed fourth-down play from the 1-yard line.

Smart said Georgia has to be better in this area not just on the field but in calling plays.

“You’ve got to be creative. You have to sit and think, ‘Are we in the best personnel grouping to do it? Are we giving it to the right side? Are we attacking the weakness of their defense?’" Smart said. “There are all kinds of things that go into it in preplanning. Where are their best players? Where are our best players? Are we in our best personal groups? Do you have to get big to get one yard, or can you stay little, and can you spread them out?"

