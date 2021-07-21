The Daily Recap: Georgia takes center stage

Here is the July 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

All about Georgia

On Tuesday, it was Georgia’s turn in the spotlight.

At SEC Media Days, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, quarterback JT Daniels and defensive lineman Jordan Davis met with reporters to discuss the upcoming 2021 college football season.

When it comes to preventing a Covid-19 outbreak, the Bulldogs are reporting that 85 percent of their players have received the vaccine. Davis said this has been an important measure for the team to accomplish.

“Definitely we wanted to put an emphasis on getting vaccinated. Definitely will save us in the long run, at the end of the season, but we also didn't want it mandated. We wanted to make it a choice for others. I definitely believe that it should be a choice,” Davis said. “Me personally, I got vaccinated, but I know some people who are kind of shy or don't want to get that now, and I understand that completely. We just want everybody to be safe and make sure our team is protected during the season.”

Smart said director of sports medicine Ron Courson did a tremendous job driving home the importance of getting the vaccine.

“He has been invaluable—Superman in regard to this, because our staff has done a tremendous job. I’m going to talk about some things our staff has done, but Ron took it down to the studs and like has worked his tail off. He’s had African American doctors come in and speak,” Smart said. “We created a vaccine ambassador program, and J.D. is one. In which the school started that, created that. They took 25 students out of 35,000 students and made them vaccine ambassadors. Six of them are student-athletes. They got trained on how to peer-to-peer recruit and get guys to do the vaccines. There’s a lot of things that played into it, but Ron Courson has been integral in that piece.”

Injury update

When it comes to receiver George Pickens, Smart hasn’t ruled him out to return at some point this season. Pickens suffered a torn ACL during spring practice, which has him out indefinitely.

“George has made great progress. George is running straight-line. If you had to put somebody in the ACL program, who would you put him with better than Ron Courson, and the guys like Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb—guys he has done,” Smart said. “I’m excited about that part. When you see George out there running, it gets you excited. But you also realize that running straight-line is a lot different than playing football. He’s still a ways away.”

Smart said receiver Dominick Blaylock (ACL) has not been cleared for contact as he makes his return to the playing field. Receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) is 100 percent, Smart said. Smart added that linebacker Nakobe Dean, receiver Kearis Jackson and linebacker MJ Sherman (shoulder) will be ready for the start of fall camp.