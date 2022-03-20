The Bulldog Offense Under Todd Monken: Year 1 vs. Year 2

Points, yards, explosive plays, and of course, two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter of the National Championship Game ensured Georgia’s 41-year title drought ended. JT Daniels and then Stetson Bennett played consistently well for the Dawgs during 2021, one of the best offensive seasons in school history. Todd Monken had much more success in year two of his tenure in Athens. But aside from the quarterbacks playing better, what changed in year two? Let's examine.

Scoring & Yardage Metrics 2020 2021 Points per game 32.3

38.6 Points per game vs. SEC 33.2

37.8 Scoring drive % 44.5% (#15 in Power 5)

55.3% (#3 in Power 5) Yards per game 421

443

Yards per play 6.2

7.0



After a year under an offensive coordinator, you would expect improvement in these key big picture metrics. Points, yards, and yards per play all increased, but the most important (and biggest) jump was in scoring drive percentage. The Bulldogs were only behind Ohio State (62.3 percent) and Oklahoma (55.7 percent) among Power 5 teams. It is also just the second time over 50 percent in the Kirby Smart era (59 percent in 2018). How were these improvements made? Two primary factors -- increased explosiveness and efficiency through increased use of known quarterback-friendly offensive elements (below).

Explosive play off play-action in the National Championship.

Explosiveness 2020 2021 Plays - Rushing 46 73 % - Rushing 15.2% (34th in Power 5) 18.0% (21st in Power 5) Plays - Passing 65 86 % - Passing 19.7% (5th in Power 5) 21.2% (2nd in Power 5) % - Play-action passing 21.3% (17th in Power 5)

30.4% (2nd in Power 5)



It's boring, it's not explosive. Not in 2021. The Bulldogs were one of the most explosive teams in the nation, especially in the passing game off play-action. Almost one-third of play-action pass attempts (30.4 percent) resulted in an explosive play (15-plus yards).

Efficiency 2020 2021 EPA per play 0.061 (20th in Power 5) 0.239 (2nd in Power 5) + EPA % 45.4% (21st in Power 5) 52.2% (2nd in Power 5)

Expected points added is an efficiency measure that, in essence, mathematically examines how a team does on a play-by-play basis compared to the expectation. As with most statistics, a higher number is better for an offense and reflects an offense that was consistently moving the ball and avoiding mistakes and/or negative plays.

The screen/bubble game packaged with the running game.

Play-calling measures 2020 2021 Play-action % 24.2% (48th in Power 5)

36.4% (17th in Power 5)

Screen % 13.6% (38th in Power 5)

20.7% (11th in Power 5) Deep pass % (20+ air yds) 19.9% (7th in Power 5) 12.4% (54th in Power 5) RPO % 22.1% (28th in Power 5)

24.0% (20th in Power 5)

Outside of the increased number of explosive plays, the first three metrics above explain the offense's production as much as anything. Over the past decade of offensive evolution and focus, we've learned certain truths. Play-action works. Screens, especially with an equal-numbers or numbers-advantage situation, increase your offense's efficiency. The Bulldogs made significant improvement in their usage of both those areas as well as dropping their deep pass attempts (a much less efficient play). They especially did this on early downs (first and second), when Stetson Bennett specifically finished with these numbers: - 90.4 passing grade; 80.8% adjusted completion; 2,340 yards; 21 TDs; 6 Ints; 127.9 passer rating.

RPO to Ladd McConkey.

Next steps

