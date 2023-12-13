What was known is now official regarding Georgia’s 2024 football schedule.

The entire SEC slate, which includes conference newcomers Texas and Oklahoma, was announced Wednesday night on the SEC Network.

Georgia will open its slate in the same building where it dropped the SEC Championship when it takes on Clemson in the AFLAC Kickoff, set for Aug. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Bulldogs hold a 43-14-4 edge over the Tigers with Georgia defeating Dabo Swinney’s squad 10-3 in Charlotte during the 2021 season opener.

Georgia returns to action on Sept. 7 with a home game against Tennessee Tech.

That’s when the schedule gets truly interesting.

Georgia’s SEC opener on Sept. 14 will be in Lexington, Kentucky against former Bulldog quarterback Brock Vandagriff.

Following the first of two bye weeks, Georgia travels to Alabama on Sept. 28, before back-to-back home games against Auburn (Oct. 5) and Mississippi State (Oct. 12.)

On Oct. 19, Georgia travels to Austin, Tex., against league newcomer Texas in what will be the sixth meeting between the two schools. Of note, Texas will play Oklahoma the week before it hosts the Bulldogs.

Georgia’s second bye week will again come right before the team’s trip to Jacksonville against Florida (Nov. 2), before wrapping up SEC play at Ole Miss (Nov. 9) and home against Tennessee (Nov. 16).

The Bulldogs wrap up the regular with a pair of non-conference home contests against UMass (Nov. 23) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 30).

Of note, it was announced on ESPN that the Nov. 30 games could be moved to Thursday or Friday, depending on varying circumstances.

Next year’s SEC Championship is set for Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the top two teams in the now one-division league to play for the conference crown.