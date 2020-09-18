UGASports - Teammates excited for Mathis

It turns out sports writers are not the only ones who like a good story.

When it comes to quarterback D’Wan Mathis, his teammates cannot help but be excited about the progress he is made.

Its not just about what they are seeing on the practice field and the knowledge he is in the running to start next week’s season-opener at Arkansas, but what he’s had to overcome to get there that has earned their collective admiration.

“It’s always great to see him on the field because he couldn't have had that opportunity,” junior nose guard Jordan Davis said. “Back then it could have been done for him. It is great to see D'Wan and his progression. He is practicing really hard. He is making me practice really hard, trying to keep him in the pocket, very elusive player. It is great to see D'Wan practicing. I'm sure he thinks of that that way, too.”

Sophomore linebacker Nolan Smith and Mathis share a special bond.

As members of the 2019 signing class, Smith said his biggest concern was just making sure Mathis regained his healthy, not whether he would play football again.

“I was just trying to make sure that everything was okay with his head. My least concern was him being out there on the field,” Smith said. “I was making sure that he was a hundred percent healthy because that was after he had surgery. D’Wan, he is basically like a brother. Basically, anybody that came in the class with me, we are all close-knit. I was more worried about that than him being on scout team helping us get ready for our opponents.”

Head coach Kirby Smart agreed.

"I mean, we pull for all our kids. He has been through so much. He is a bright-eyed talented kid. There's a lot of guys that have confidence in D'Wan,” Smart said. “The best thing that happened to him was probably the reps he took on scout team last year because he went down there and got some live bullets coming at him. Although we could not hit him. We never hit the quarterback anyway.”

Yes, Mathis’ story is a familiar one.

In May of 2019, the Michigan native underwent surgery to remove a cyst that as pressing against his brain. Although the surgery was a success, it was clear if or when Mathis might return to the field. But by the time the 2019 season was complete, Mathis was back and working with the scout team helping the Bulldogs prepare for their remaining games.

He was ultimately cleared for contact prior to spring in the months that followed, added weight and muscle, and is now competing with transfer JT Daniels to be the starting quarterback.

Not bad for someone many felt might consider a transfer when Jamie Newman initially transferred in from Wake Forest.

“I still remember going to see him in the hospital and all his family members were down to see him and it was a scary, scary moment,” Smart said. “For him to push through that. I forget what his weight went down to, but I know he got really skinny during that time and for him to put some weight back on and work hard during the offseason.”

Listed at 205 pounds on Georgia’s official roster, it is believed the 6-foot-6 Mathis is actually weightier than that.

Smart credits the work Mathis put in while away from campus during the quarantine to help put himself in the position he is in.

“I know during the COVID time he was one of the guys working extremely hard,” Smart said. “He would go out and throw on his own and send us videos. He is a really hard worker. All those quarterbacks to be honest with you are all competitors and good leaders."

Smith cannot wait to see what is next.

“It didn’t surprise me. It got me excited. We always say, ‘You’ve got to get excited for your brother,’” he said. “That’s something that we love to do. Football almost left him, and he was able to capture that again. I was just excited and happy that he was out there running again.”