Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Brock Vandagriff is one of the top overall prospects in the 2021 class, a special quarterback with a big arm, excellent accuracy and mobility.

The Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian standout also lives about 20 minutes from the Georgia campus so the Bulldogs have to be considered one of the early front-runners in his recruitment.

But the SEC power is not the only team seriously involved. Florida has made some in-roads with Vandagriff, who seems to like coach Dan Mullen’s success at the quarterback position not only with the Gators but also during Mullen's time at Mississippi State.

Oklahoma is also right in the mix and the Sooners make complete sense since they’ve developed back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners, back-to-back No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks and coach Lincoln Riley employs an offense that’s very quarterback-friendly.

The state of Georgia has produced six five-star quarterbacks in Rivals history with four of them not picking the Bulldogs (Trevor Lawrence, Cam Newton, Deshaun Watson and Davis Mills), one picking the Bulldogs but quickly transferring (Justin Fields) and one (Jake Fromm) currently enjoying tremendous success in Athens.

Will geography and success on the field help Georgia emerge as the leader for Vandagriff?