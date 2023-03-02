The University of Georgia has closed Stegeman Coliseum until further notice.

In an email to UGASports, UGA Assistant Vice President and University spokesman Greg Trevor told UGASports that the action was taken after a small piece of the ceiling was discovered to have fallen on Wednesday.

No one was injured.

"Safety is the University's top priority, the building will remain closed until the necessary repairs have been completed," Trevor's statement read. "We do not know how long that will take at this time. The university has begun notifying groups that have reserved the coliseum and has advised them to find alternate locations."

Although the home portion of both the Georgia men's and women's basketball seasons are complete, Georgia's gymnastics season is being affected.

The Gym Dogs were scheduled to host Arkansas Friday, but that meet has been moved to Gas South Arena in Duluth.



Georgia is also slated to host Michigan on March 10, but it does not appear likely that Stegeman will be repaired by then.

Constructed in 1963, Stegeman Coliseum began hosting events in 1964. Since then, the facility has undergone numerous renovations, the latest coming in 2017 at a cost of $8 million.