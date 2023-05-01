News More News
Stats Crunch: UGA and NFL Draft (Part One)

Dave McMahon
Staff
@dave_mc_stats

Last year, Georgia was breaking records with 15 players selected in the NFL Draft. This season, the Dawgs "only" had ten players selected. The ten was good enough to tie Alabama for the most players selected by one school in this year's draft. The ten was also the second most players that Georgia had selected in a single NFL Draft.

Most Players Selected by Georgia in a Single NFL Draft
Players First UGA Pick Selected

2022

15

Travon Walker - 1st overall (Jaguars)

2023

10

Jalen Carter - 9th overall (Eagles)

2021

9

Eric Stokes - 29th overall (Packers)

2002

8

Charles Grant - 25th overall (Saints)

2013

8

Jarvis Jones - 17th overall (Steelers)
*** 7-round NFL Drafts

The 25 players selected in back-to-back drafts set a Common Draft Era record (since 1966). Since Kirby Smart took over, 54 Georgia players have been selected.

Last year, Georgia had five first rounders, and all played defense. The Bulldogs had three selected this year, and two of them were on the defensive side as well. The three Georgia picks were tied for the second most in the first round in one year.

Most Bulldogs Taken in the First Round in a Single NFL Draft
Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Player 5

2022

Travon Walker (1)

Jordan Davis (13)

Quay Walker (22)

Devonte Wyatt (28)

Lewis Cine (32)

2018

Roquan Smith (8)

Isaiah Wynn (23)

Sony Michel (31)

2023

Jalen Carter (9)

Broderick Jones (14)

Nolan Smith (30)

1990

Ben Smith (22)

Rodney Hampton (24)

1999

Champ Bailey (7)

Matt Stinchcomb (18)

2001

Richard Seymour (6)

Marcus Stroud (13)

2003

Johnathan Sullivan (6)

George Foster (20)

2005

Thomas Davis (14)

David Pollack (17)

2009

Matthew Stafford (1)

Knowshon Moreno (12)

2013

Jarvis Jones (17)

Alec Ogletree (30)

2020

Andrew Thomas (4)

Isaiah Wilson (29)
*** () represents overall pick

In all, 11 different Dawgs have been selected in the first round in the 2020s. That is the most in any decade by Georgia. What makes that stat even crazier is that this decade still has six more NFL Drafts.

Georgia's Most First Round Draft Choices in NFL Draft by Decade
First Round Draft Picks First Round Draft Picks

1940s

4

1990s

7

1950s

1

2000s

10

1960s

1

2010s

9

1970s

1

2020s

11

1980s

2

You might have heard that the Eagles selected three Bulldogs in the draft. Last season, they drafted two (Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean). So five Dawgs were selected by Philadelphia in the last two drafts compared to four Dawgs selected by Philadelphia from 1997 to 2021. There is a reason why both of these pics are popping up on social media.

This is not the first time that one NFL team has drafted three Bulldogs in one NFL Draft. It hasn't happened recently and the last time doesn't really count unless you include supplemental picks. Also, keep in mind there were a lot fewer teams and more rounds in the early NFL Drafts.

Teams Selecting Three Bulldogs in Single NFL Draft
Team Player 1 Player 2 Player 3

1945

Cardinals

Charley Trippi

Johnny Cook

Ardie McClure

1946

Rams

Lafayette King

Larrry Bouley

Frank Plant

1957

Rams

Roy Wilkins

John Luck

Jimmy Orr

1984

Broncos

Freddie Gilbert ***

Clarence Kay

Winford Hood

2023

Eagles

Jalen Carter

Nolan Smith

Kelee Ringo
*** supplemental pick

The Eagles weren't the only NFL team to select multiple Bulldogs. The Steelers and the Rams each selected two Dawgs as well. Last year, three different teams selected mutiple Bulldogs, too. Check out this list of when at least two NFL teams selected multiple Bulldogs.

Mutiple Teams Selecting Multiple Bulldogs in Single NFL Draft
1943  1976 2018 2022 Column 5

Lions

Buccaneers

Bears

Eagles

Eagles

Frank Sinkwich

Richard Appleby

Roquan Smith

Jordan Davis

Jalen Carter

George Poschner

Steve Wilson

Javon Wims

Nakobe Dean

Nolan Smith

Cardinals

Seahawks

Patriots

Packers

Steelers

Bill Godwin

Randy Johnson

Isaiah Wynn

Quay Walker

Broderick Jones

Cliff Kimsey

Andy Reid

Sony Michel

Devonte Wyatt

Darnell Washington

Falcons

Rams

Justin Shaffer

Stetson Bennett

John FitzPatrick

Warren McClendon

There are still four NFL teams that have not picked a Georgia player while Kirby Smart was head coach (not counting players that transferred, like Tyrique Stevenson and Ameer Speed).

- The last Georgia player selected by the Cowboys was Shaun Chapas in 2011.
- The ONLY Georgia player selected by the Texans was Ben Jones in 2012.

- The last Georgia player selected by the Colts was Amarlo Herrera in 2014.

- The last Georgia player selected by the Saints was Damian Swann in 2015.

Two more teams selected Dawgs in 2016 (Jets with Jordan Jenkins and the Redskins/Commanders with Keith Marshall) but technically those players did not play under Smart, but he was the head coach during the draft.

The Seahawks did not make this list. Prior to taking Kenny McIntosh, the last Georgia player they selected was Kris Durham in 2011.

The last time the NFL Draft did not pick a Georgia player was in 1992. The last time with just one was 2017 with Isaiah McKenzie.

Stay tuned to UGASports.com for parts two and three dealing more with the individual Bulldogs that were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

