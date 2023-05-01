Last year, Georgia was breaking records with 15 players selected in the NFL Draft. This season, the Dawgs "only" had ten players selected. The ten was good enough to tie Alabama for the most players selected by one school in this year's draft. The ten was also the second most players that Georgia had selected in a single NFL Draft.

Most Players Selected by Georgia in a Single NFL Draft Players First UGA Pick Selected 2022 15 Travon Walker - 1st overall (Jaguars) 2023 10 Jalen Carter - 9th overall (Eagles) 2021 9 Eric Stokes - 29th overall (Packers) 2002 8 Charles Grant - 25th overall (Saints) 2013 8 Jarvis Jones - 17th overall (Steelers)

The 25 players selected in back-to-back drafts set a Common Draft Era record (since 1966). Since Kirby Smart took over, 54 Georgia players have been selected. Last year, Georgia had five first rounders, and all played defense. The Bulldogs had three selected this year, and two of them were on the defensive side as well. The three Georgia picks were tied for the second most in the first round in one year.

Most Bulldogs Taken in the First Round in a Single NFL Draft Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Player 5 2022 Travon Walker (1) Jordan Davis (13) Quay Walker (22) Devonte Wyatt (28) Lewis Cine (32) 2018 Roquan Smith (8) Isaiah Wynn (23) Sony Michel (31) 2023 Jalen Carter (9) Broderick Jones (14) Nolan Smith (30) 1990 Ben Smith (22) Rodney Hampton (24) 1999 Champ Bailey (7) Matt Stinchcomb (18) 2001 Richard Seymour (6) Marcus Stroud (13) 2003 Johnathan Sullivan (6) George Foster (20) 2005 Thomas Davis (14) David Pollack (17) 2009 Matthew Stafford (1) Knowshon Moreno (12) 2013 Jarvis Jones (17) Alec Ogletree (30) 2020 Andrew Thomas (4) Isaiah Wilson (29)

In all, 11 different Dawgs have been selected in the first round in the 2020s. That is the most in any decade by Georgia. What makes that stat even crazier is that this decade still has six more NFL Drafts.

Georgia's Most First Round Draft Choices in NFL Draft by Decade First Round Draft Picks First Round Draft Picks 1940s 4 1990s 7 1950s 1 2000s 10 1960s 1 2010s 9 1970s 1 2020s 11 1980s 2

You might have heard that the Eagles selected three Bulldogs in the draft. Last season, they drafted two (Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean). So five Dawgs were selected by Philadelphia in the last two drafts compared to four Dawgs selected by Philadelphia from 1997 to 2021. There is a reason why both of these pics are popping up on social media.

This is not the first time that one NFL team has drafted three Bulldogs in one NFL Draft. It hasn't happened recently and the last time doesn't really count unless you include supplemental picks. Also, keep in mind there were a lot fewer teams and more rounds in the early NFL Drafts.

Teams Selecting Three Bulldogs in Single NFL Draft Team Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 1945 Cardinals Charley Trippi Johnny Cook Ardie McClure 1946 Rams Lafayette King Larrry Bouley Frank Plant 1957 Rams Roy Wilkins John Luck Jimmy Orr 1984 Broncos Freddie Gilbert *** Clarence Kay Winford Hood 2023 Eagles Jalen Carter Nolan Smith Kelee Ringo

The Eagles weren't the only NFL team to select multiple Bulldogs. The Steelers and the Rams each selected two Dawgs as well. Last year, three different teams selected mutiple Bulldogs, too. Check out this list of when at least two NFL teams selected multiple Bulldogs.

Mutiple Teams Selecting Multiple Bulldogs in Single NFL Draft 1943 1976 2018 2022 Column 5 Lions Buccaneers Bears Eagles Eagles Frank Sinkwich Richard Appleby Roquan Smith Jordan Davis Jalen Carter George Poschner Steve Wilson Javon Wims Nakobe Dean Nolan Smith Cardinals Seahawks Patriots Packers Steelers Bill Godwin Randy Johnson Isaiah Wynn Quay Walker Broderick Jones Cliff Kimsey Andy Reid Sony Michel Devonte Wyatt Darnell Washington Falcons Rams Justin Shaffer Stetson Bennett John FitzPatrick Warren McClendon