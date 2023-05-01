Stats Crunch: UGA and NFL Draft (Part One)
Last year, Georgia was breaking records with 15 players selected in the NFL Draft. This season, the Dawgs "only" had ten players selected. The ten was good enough to tie Alabama for the most players selected by one school in this year's draft. The ten was also the second most players that Georgia had selected in a single NFL Draft.
|Players
|First UGA Pick Selected
|
2022
|
15
|
Travon Walker - 1st overall (Jaguars)
|
2023
|
10
|
Jalen Carter - 9th overall (Eagles)
|
2021
|
9
|
Eric Stokes - 29th overall (Packers)
|
2002
|
8
|
Charles Grant - 25th overall (Saints)
|
2013
|
8
|
Jarvis Jones - 17th overall (Steelers)
The 25 players selected in back-to-back drafts set a Common Draft Era record (since 1966). Since Kirby Smart took over, 54 Georgia players have been selected.
Last year, Georgia had five first rounders, and all played defense. The Bulldogs had three selected this year, and two of them were on the defensive side as well. The three Georgia picks were tied for the second most in the first round in one year.
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|Player 4
|Player 5
|
2022
|
Travon Walker (1)
|
Jordan Davis (13)
|
Quay Walker (22)
|
Devonte Wyatt (28)
|
Lewis Cine (32)
|
2018
|
Roquan Smith (8)
|
Isaiah Wynn (23)
|
Sony Michel (31)
|
2023
|
Jalen Carter (9)
|
Broderick Jones (14)
|
Nolan Smith (30)
|
1990
|
Ben Smith (22)
|
Rodney Hampton (24)
|
1999
|
Champ Bailey (7)
|
Matt Stinchcomb (18)
|
2001
|
Richard Seymour (6)
|
Marcus Stroud (13)
|
2003
|
Johnathan Sullivan (6)
|
George Foster (20)
|
2005
|
Thomas Davis (14)
|
David Pollack (17)
|
2009
|
Matthew Stafford (1)
|
Knowshon Moreno (12)
|
2013
|
Jarvis Jones (17)
|
Alec Ogletree (30)
|
2020
|
Andrew Thomas (4)
|
Isaiah Wilson (29)
In all, 11 different Dawgs have been selected in the first round in the 2020s. That is the most in any decade by Georgia. What makes that stat even crazier is that this decade still has six more NFL Drafts.
|First Round Draft Picks
|First Round Draft Picks
|
1940s
|
4
|
1990s
|
7
|
1950s
|
1
|
2000s
|
10
|
1960s
|
1
|
2010s
|
9
|
1970s
|
1
|
2020s
|
11
|
1980s
|
2
You might have heard that the Eagles selected three Bulldogs in the draft. Last season, they drafted two (Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean). So five Dawgs were selected by Philadelphia in the last two drafts compared to four Dawgs selected by Philadelphia from 1997 to 2021. There is a reason why both of these pics are popping up on social media.
This is not the first time that one NFL team has drafted three Bulldogs in one NFL Draft. It hasn't happened recently and the last time doesn't really count unless you include supplemental picks. Also, keep in mind there were a lot fewer teams and more rounds in the early NFL Drafts.
|Team
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|
1945
|
Cardinals
|
Charley Trippi
|
Johnny Cook
|
Ardie McClure
|
1946
|
Rams
|
Lafayette King
|
Larrry Bouley
|
Frank Plant
|
1957
|
Rams
|
Roy Wilkins
|
John Luck
|
Jimmy Orr
|
1984
|
Broncos
|
Freddie Gilbert ***
|
Clarence Kay
|
Winford Hood
|
2023
|
Eagles
|
Jalen Carter
|
Nolan Smith
|
Kelee Ringo
The Eagles weren't the only NFL team to select multiple Bulldogs. The Steelers and the Rams each selected two Dawgs as well. Last year, three different teams selected mutiple Bulldogs, too. Check out this list of when at least two NFL teams selected multiple Bulldogs.
|1943
|1976
|2018
|2022
|Column 5
|
Lions
|
Buccaneers
|
Bears
|
Eagles
|
Eagles
|
Frank Sinkwich
|
Richard Appleby
|
Roquan Smith
|
Jordan Davis
|
Jalen Carter
|
George Poschner
|
Steve Wilson
|
Javon Wims
|
Nakobe Dean
|
Nolan Smith
|
Cardinals
|
Seahawks
|
Patriots
|
Packers
|
Steelers
|
Bill Godwin
|
Randy Johnson
|
Isaiah Wynn
|
Quay Walker
|
Broderick Jones
|
Cliff Kimsey
|
Andy Reid
|
Sony Michel
|
Devonte Wyatt
|
Darnell Washington
|
Falcons
|
Rams
|
Justin Shaffer
|
Stetson Bennett
|
John FitzPatrick
|
Warren McClendon
There are still four NFL teams that have not picked a Georgia player while Kirby Smart was head coach (not counting players that transferred, like Tyrique Stevenson and Ameer Speed).
- The last Georgia player selected by the Cowboys was Shaun Chapas in 2011.
- The ONLY Georgia player selected by the Texans was Ben Jones in 2012.
- The last Georgia player selected by the Colts was Amarlo Herrera in 2014.
- The last Georgia player selected by the Saints was Damian Swann in 2015.
Two more teams selected Dawgs in 2016 (Jets with Jordan Jenkins and the Redskins/Commanders with Keith Marshall) but technically those players did not play under Smart, but he was the head coach during the draft.
The Seahawks did not make this list. Prior to taking Kenny McIntosh, the last Georgia player they selected was Kris Durham in 2011.
The last time the NFL Draft did not pick a Georgia player was in 1992. The last time with just one was 2017 with Isaiah McKenzie.
Stay tuned to UGASports.com for parts two and three dealing more with the individual Bulldogs that were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.