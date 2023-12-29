The Georgia Bulldogs have had a bowl game after every season since 1997. They have the longest current streak in the nation at 27 seasons. Georgia is second among all schools in bowl appearances with 61 and bowl wins with 37. The Bulldogs have won six straight bowl appearances (counting CFP Championships as additional bowl games). This season it will be the Orange Bowl against Florida State. The Dawgs are 3-1 in Orange Bowls and 6-4-1 all-time against FSU. The last time was a battle between Mark Richt and his mentor Bobby Bowden. Richt had nine bowl wins as the Bulldogs head coach--the most in program history. If Georgia wins on Saturday, Kirby Smart will tie him as the top dawg in bowl games.



Most Bowl Wins by Georgia Head Coach Record Mark Richt 9-5 Vince Dooley 8-10-2 Kirby Smart 8-2 Wally Butts 5-2-1 Jim Donnan 4-0 Ray Goff 2-2 Bryan McClendon *** 1-0

Advertisement

In defeating the Seminoles in the 2003 Sugar Bowl, the Bulldogs reached 13 wins for the first time in school history. If the Dawgs win this Saturday, it will again be win No. 13. Here are the most wins in a season by a Georgia team in one season.

Most Wins in a Season by Georgia Bulldogs Wins Wins 2022 15 1980 12 2021 14 2012 12 2002 13 2019 12 2017 13 2023 12

In Georgia's last bowl game, the Bulldogs put up 65 points against the Horned Frogs. That was the most the Dawgs have ever scored in a bowl game. Here are the top highs and some of the lows (opponents) for Georgia in bowl history.

Georgia Highs and Lows (Opponents) Points Points Allowed 2023 CFP Championship vs TCU 65 1943 Rose Bowl vs UCLA 0 2018 Rose Bowl vs Oklahoma 54 1960 Orange Bowl vs Missouri 0 2013 Capital One Bowl vs Nebraska 45 1964 Sun Bowl vs Texas Tech 0 2009 Independence Bowl vs Texas A&M 44 1971 Gator Bowl vs North Carolina 3 2022 Peach Bowl vs Ohio State 42 1946 Oil Bowl vs Tulsa 6 2008 Sugar Bowl vs Hawaii 41 1998 Outback Bowl vs Wisconsin 6 1942 Orange Bowl vs TCU 40 2023 CFP Championship vs TCU 7

The 58-point victory Georgia had last season against TCU was the largest all-time in a bowl game by any team. Here are the largest in Georgia history.

Largest Margin of Victory by Georgia in a Bowl Game Opponent Score Margin 2023 CFP Championship TCU 65-7 +58 2008 Sugar Bowl Hawaii 41-10 +31 1998 Outback Bowl Wisconain 33-6 +27 2009 Independence Bowl Texas A&M 44-20 +24 2000 O'ahu Bowl Virginia 37-14 +23 2014 Belk Bowl Louisville 37-14 +23 2021 Orange Bowl Michigan 34-11 +23

Carson Beck will end the season near the top of most single-season charts in Georgia history. He should finish at No. 1 on the completion percentage list. He is currently at 72.4 percent (289-for-399). He can go 0-for-24 and still finish ahead of the current leader, Stetson Bennett, who set the school record last season at 68.3 percent. Here are some other charts he can climb.

Georgia Single Season Passing Charts Completions Pass Yards Stetson Bennett (2022) 310 Stetson Bennett (2022) 4,127 Carson Beck (2023) 289 Aaron Murray (2012) 3,893 Eric Zeier (1993) 269 Carson Beck (2023) 3,738 David Greene (2003) 264 Eric Zeier (1993) 3,525

As for touchdown passes, Beck still has a hill to climb. His 22 touchdowns are still five away from the fifth-highest total of 27. If Brock Bowers does play, he would need seven receptions to tie Brice Hunter for second place on Georgia’s career reception list with 182. He also would need 64 and 81 yards to move up to fourth or third all-time in yards receiving. Bowers is still four touchdown receptions away from tying Terrence Edwards for first in a Bulldog career. Speaking of touchdown receptions, if Ladd McConkey plays and gets two more, he will be tied for eighth all-time in a Georgia career with 16. He will be even with such memorable Bulldogs as Hason Graham, Juan Daniels, Mohamed Massaquoi, and Malcolm Mitchell. Both Bowers and Dominic Lovett each have over 50 receptions this season (2008 is the only other season with two Dawgs over 50). In the last 25 seasons, Georgia has had four or more players with 30 receptions in four previous seasons. They have a good chance to add to that list on Saturday,

Georgia Seasons with 4+ Players with 30+ Receptions (last 25 Seasons) 1999 2011 2013 2018 2023 Terrence Edwards (53) Tavarres King (47) Chris Conley (45) Riley Ridley (44) Brock Bowers (56) Randy McMichael (34) Orson Charles (45) Michael Bennett (41) Mecole Hardman (34) Dominic Lovett (51) Michael Greer (31) Malcolm Mitchell (45) Todd Gurley (37) D'Andre Swift (32) Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (32) Jervais Johnson (31) Michael Bennett (32) Arthur Lynch (30) Isaac Nauta (30) *** Rantavious Wooten (30)

In terms of running the ball, Daijun Edwards became the 19th Bulldog to reach 2,000 yards in his career during the SEC Championship game. Kendall Milton is still 265 yards away. But several Dawgs in the past have reached that goal during the Smart era from 2016 to the present. Several Dawgs have also reached 20 touchdown rushes.

Career Rushing Stats by Georgia In Kirby Smart era (2016 to Present) Rush Yards TD Rushes D'Andre Swift 2,885 Zamir White 25 Nick Chubb 2,475 Nick Chubb 23 Sony Michel 2,067 Daijun Edwards 22 Zamir White 2,043 Kendall Milton 21 Daijun Edwards 2,020 Sony Michel 20 Kendall Milton 1,735 D'Andre Swift 20 Kenny McIntosh 1,582 Kenny McIntosh 16 James Cook 1,503 James Cook 14 Brian Herrien 1,413 Stetson Bennett 14 Elijah Holyfield 1,340 Brian Herrien 13

Peyton Woodring can climb the charts as well. He is currently fifth in the nation with 125 kicking points. His 21 field goals and 62 extra points also rank in the top-15. However, his extra points and kicking points in a single season rank near the top in school history.

Georgia Single Season Placekicking Leaders Extra Points Kicking Points Jack Podlesny (2022) 73 Jack Podlesny (2022) 151 Jack Podlesny (2021) 71 Jack Podlesny (2021) 137 Marshall Morgan (2014) 67 Billy Bennett (2003) 131 Rodrigo Blankenship (2018) 65 Billy Bennett (2002) 130 Marshall Morgan (2012) 63 Rodrigo Blankenship (2019) 127 Rodrigo Blankenship (2017) 63 Peyton Woodring (2023) 125 Peyton Woodring (2023) 62 Rodrigo Blankenship (2017) 123

Speaking of kickers, it was in the 1984 Citrus Bowl that Georgia faced Florida State, when Kevin Butler’s 71-yard field goal attempt fell inches short. It would have won the game, which instead finished in a 17-17 tie. Florida State has many of its stars not playing for various reasons. The Seminoles may have to be creative in filling out an offense. When Georgia and FSU last met, the Seminoles also had to be creative when wide receiver Anquan Boldin played quarterback for the majority of the game. He went 6-for-14 for 78 yards and a touchdown. He was also sacked three times. The Dawgs defense has been extremely tough against opposing quarterbacks in bowl games in the Smart era.

Sacks and Interceptions in Georgia Bowl Games Under Kirby Smart Opponent Sacks Interceptions 2016 Liberty Bowl TCU 5 0 2018 Rose Bowl Oklahoma 5 1 2018 CFP Championship Alabama 3 1 2019 Sugar Bowl Texas 2 0 2020 Sugar Bowl Baylor 3 2 2021 Peach Bowl CIncinnati 8 0 2021 Orange Bowl Michigan 4 2 2022 CFP Championship Alabama 4 2 2022 Peach Bowl Ohio State 4 0 2023 CFP Championship TCU 5 2