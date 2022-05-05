Stats Crunch - NFL Draft edition (Part Two)

Earlier this week, UGASports had part one of the Stats Crunch – NFL Draft edition which mostly dealt with the Dawg defenders. Part two deals more of the offensive players as well as special teams. Six offensive players were taken this year. The only other time there were six Georgia offensive players in the draft was 1977 (only counting years where offensive and defensive positions were specialized). Coincidently in 1977, Georgia had a special teams player drafted as well. Besides that, there were a lot of differences in the two drafts.

NFL Draft Where 6 UGA Offensive Players was Selected (plus Spec Teams) 1977 NFL Draft 2022 NFL Draft Allan Leavitt (PK) - 4th round George Pickens (WR) - 2nd round Mike Wilson (T) - 4th round James Cook (RB) - 2nd round Steve Davis (WR) - 8th round Zamir White (RB) - 4th round Ken Helms (T) - 8th round Jake Camarda (P) - 4th round Matt Robinson (QB) - 9th round Justin Shaffer (G) - 6th round Gene Washington (WR) - 9th round Jamaree Salyer (G) - 6th round Joel Parrish (G) - 11th round John FitzPatrick (TE) - 6th round

George Pickens became the fourth Georgia wide receiver to be taken by the Steelers when they selected him in the second round. All four of these Dawgs were among the very best to play that position for the red and black.

Bulldog Wide Receivers Selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL Draft Round Career Receptions at UGA 1993 Andre Hastings 3rd 124 1998 Hines Ward 3rd 144 2005 Fred Gibson 4th 161 2022 George Pickens 2nd 90

Pickens was selected the earliest of those four, but where does he rank compared to all Bulldog wide receivers to be drafted? Some of these players may surprise you.

Top 10 Highest Draft Selections from Georgia Wide Receivers in NFL Draft Team (Year) Round (Pick Overall) A.J. Green Bengals (2011) 1st round (4th overall) Lindsay Scott Saints (1982) 1st round (13th overall) Reggie Brown Eagles (2005) 2nd round (38th overall) Mohamed Massaquoi Browns (2009) 2nd round (50th overall) George Pickens Steelers (2022) 2nd round (52nd overall) Mecole Hardman Chiefs (2019) 2nd round (56th overall) Andre Hastings Steelers (1993) 3rd round (76th overall) Chris Conley Chiefs (2015) 3rd round (76th overall) Hines Ward Steelers (1998) 3rd round (92nd overall) Kris Durham Seahawks (2011) 4th round (107th overall)

Running back James Cook was also selected in the second round of the NFL Draft and it not uncommon to see Bulldog running backs taken especially in recent years.

Bulldog Running Backs Selected in NFL Draft Since 2015 Team Year (Round) Career Rush Yards at UGA Todd Gurley Rams 2015 (1st) 3,285 Keith Marshall Commanders * 2016 (7th) 1,379 Sony Michel Patriots 2018 (1st) 3,638 Nick Chubb Browns 2018 (2nd) 4,769 D'Andre Swift Lions 2020 (2nd) 2,885 James Cook Bills 2022 (2nd) 1,503 Zamir White Raiders 2022 (2nd) 2,043

In recent seasons, it seems like the Dawgs have been loading up on high quality tight ends. Check out this stat that the football team itself dug up this week -

But having Bulldog tight ends drafted is nothing new to Georgia. Check out this list dating back to 1980.

Bulldog Tight Ends to be Selected in NFL Draft Since 1980 Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 1980's (4) Norris Brown Clarence Kay Scott Williams Troy Sadowski 1990's (0) 2000's (4) Randy McMichael Ben Watson Leonard Pope Martrez Milner 2010's (3) Orson Charles Arthur Lynch Isaac Nauta 2020's (3) Charlie Woerner Tre' McKitty John FitzPatrick

Georgia has three already this decade and they should have some more by just looking at the current team roster. Speaking of lists dating back to 1980… This draft was the eighth since 1980 that Georgia had at least two offensive linemen taken in one draft.

2 or More Bulldog OL Drafted in Same NFL Draft Since 1980 Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 1981 Nat Hudson Tim Morrison 1984 Guy McIntyre Winford Hood 1999 Matt Stinchcomb Chris Terry 2003 George Foster Jon Stinchcomb 2012 Cordy Glenn Ben Jones Justin Anderson 2020 Andrew Thomas Isaiah Wilson Solomon Kindley 2021 Ben Cleveland Trey Hill 2022 Justin Shaffer Jamaree Salyer

Justin Shaffer was selected 190th overall by the Falcons. Thanks to Massachusetts Dawg on the DawgVent for pointing out that this was the third straight draft that a Bulldog was taken 190th overall. It was Charlie Woerner in 2020 and Trey Hill in 2021. The only other time a Georgia player was drafted 190th overall was in 2007 when Ken Shackleford was taken by the Rams. Yes, a special teams’ player for the Dawgs was taken in the draft. It happens every now-and-then, but this time it was a punter. Georgia has only had one previous (solely) punter taken in the draft. By looking at this chart, it seems like the fourth round is the best time to pick one up.

Special Teams Players from UGA Drafted in NFL Draft Player (position) Team Round 1970 Spike Jones (punter) Oilers 4th 1977 Allan Leavitt (placekicker) Falcons 4th 1981 Rex Robinson (placekicker) Bengals 6th 1985 Kevin Butler (placekicker) Bears 4th 1991 John Kasay (placekicker) Seahawks 4th 1993 Todd Peterson (placekicker) Giants 7th 2008 Brandon Coutu (placekicker) Seahawks 7th 2012 Blair Walsh (placekicker) Vikings 6th 2022 Jake Camarda (punter) Buccaneers 4th

Anthony Dasher mentioned this week that when Jake Camarda was drafted by the Buccaneers that it marked the first time since 2002 that a Dawg was taken by Tampa Bay. That was the longest drought by any current team in the NFL without picking a Bulldog. The Raiders also ended their drought when picking Zamir White. That was the first Raider since 2007, but the first as a Las Vegas Raider. The next longest drought was a pair of teams. One ended it and one still has it going. The Cowboys still have not drafted a Bulldog since 2011 when Shaun Chapas was taken. The team that did not select a Bulldog since 2011, but this year – was the Atlanta Falcons. Not only did the Falcons take one Dawg, they took two. Here is a breakdown on the times the Falcons have selected Georgia Bulldogs by decade (one of the picks wasn’t even a football player).