{{ timeAgo('2022-05-05 00:26:23 -0500') }} football

Stats Crunch - NFL Draft edition (Part Two)

Dave McMahon • UGASports
@dave_mc_stats

Earlier this week, UGASports had part one of the Stats Crunch – NFL Draft edition which mostly dealt with the Dawg defenders. Part two deals more of the offensive players as well as special teams. Six offensive players were taken this year. The only other time there were six Georgia offensive players in the draft was 1977 (only counting years where offensive and defensive positions were specialized). Coincidently in 1977, Georgia had a special teams player drafted as well. Besides that, there were a lot of differences in the two drafts.

NFL Draft Where 6 UGA Offensive Players was Selected (plus Spec Teams)
1977 NFL Draft 2022 NFL Draft

Allan Leavitt (PK) - 4th round

George Pickens (WR) - 2nd round

Mike Wilson (T) - 4th round

James Cook (RB) - 2nd round

Steve Davis (WR) - 8th round

Zamir White (RB) - 4th round

Ken Helms (T) - 8th round

Jake Camarda (P) - 4th round

Matt Robinson (QB) - 9th round

Justin Shaffer (G) - 6th round

Gene Washington (WR) - 9th round

Jamaree Salyer (G) - 6th round

Joel Parrish (G) - 11th round

John FitzPatrick (TE) - 6th round
*** Zero defense players were taken in 1977 (8 defensive players in 2022)

George Pickens became the fourth Georgia wide receiver to be taken by the Steelers when they selected him in the second round. All four of these Dawgs were among the very best to play that position for the red and black.

Bulldog Wide Receivers Selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL Draft
Round Career Receptions at UGA

1993

Andre Hastings

3rd

124

1998

Hines Ward

3rd

144

2005

Fred Gibson

4th

161

2022

George Pickens

2nd

90

Pickens was selected the earliest of those four, but where does he rank compared to all Bulldog wide receivers to be drafted? Some of these players may surprise you.

Top 10 Highest Draft Selections from Georgia Wide Receivers in NFL Draft
Team (Year) Round (Pick Overall)

A.J. Green

Bengals (2011)

1st round (4th overall)

Lindsay Scott

Saints (1982)

1st round (13th overall)

Reggie Brown

Eagles (2005)

2nd round (38th overall)

Mohamed Massaquoi

Browns (2009)

2nd round (50th overall)

George Pickens

Steelers (2022)

2nd round (52nd overall)

Mecole Hardman

Chiefs (2019)

2nd round (56th overall)

Andre Hastings

Steelers (1993)

3rd round (76th overall)

Chris Conley

Chiefs (2015)

3rd round (76th overall)

Hines Ward

Steelers (1998)

3rd round (92nd overall)

Kris Durham

Seahawks (2011)

4th round (107th overall)

Running back James Cook was also selected in the second round of the NFL Draft and it not uncommon to see Bulldog running backs taken especially in recent years.

Bulldog Running Backs Selected in NFL Draft Since 2015
Team Year (Round) Career Rush Yards at UGA

Todd Gurley

Rams

2015 (1st)

3,285

Keith Marshall

Commanders *

2016 (7th)

1,379

Sony Michel

Patriots

2018 (1st)

3,638

Nick Chubb

Browns

2018 (2nd)

4,769

D'Andre Swift

Lions

2020 (2nd)

2,885

James Cook

Bills

2022 (2nd)

1,503

Zamir White

Raiders

2022 (2nd)

2,043
*** Marshall's team was Redskins at the time

In recent seasons, it seems like the Dawgs have been loading up on high quality tight ends. Check out this stat that the football team itself dug up this week -

But having Bulldog tight ends drafted is nothing new to Georgia. Check out this list dating back to 1980.

Bulldog Tight Ends to be Selected in NFL Draft Since 1980
Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4

1980's (4)

Norris Brown

Clarence Kay

Scott Williams

Troy Sadowski

1990's (0)

2000's (4)

Randy McMichael

Ben Watson

Leonard Pope

Martrez Milner

2010's (3)

Orson Charles

Arthur Lynch

Isaac Nauta

2020's (3)

Charlie Woerner

Tre' McKitty

John FitzPatrick

Georgia has three already this decade and they should have some more by just looking at the current team roster.

Speaking of lists dating back to 1980… This draft was the eighth since 1980 that Georgia had at least two offensive linemen taken in one draft.

2 or More Bulldog OL Drafted in Same NFL Draft Since 1980
Player 1 Player 2 Player 3

1981

Nat Hudson

Tim Morrison

1984

Guy McIntyre

Winford Hood

1999

Matt Stinchcomb

Chris Terry

2003

George Foster

Jon Stinchcomb

2012

Cordy Glenn

Ben Jones

Justin Anderson

2020

Andrew Thomas

Isaiah Wilson

Solomon Kindley

2021

Ben Cleveland

Trey Hill

2022

Justin Shaffer

Jamaree Salyer

Justin Shaffer was selected 190th overall by the Falcons. Thanks to Massachusetts Dawg on the DawgVent for pointing out that this was the third straight draft that a Bulldog was taken 190th overall. It was Charlie Woerner in 2020 and Trey Hill in 2021. The only other time a Georgia player was drafted 190th overall was in 2007 when Ken Shackleford was taken by the Rams.

Yes, a special teams’ player for the Dawgs was taken in the draft. It happens every now-and-then, but this time it was a punter. Georgia has only had one previous (solely) punter taken in the draft. By looking at this chart, it seems like the fourth round is the best time to pick one up.

Special Teams Players from UGA Drafted in NFL Draft
Player (position) Team Round

1970

Spike Jones (punter)

Oilers

4th

1977

Allan Leavitt (placekicker)

Falcons

4th

1981

Rex Robinson (placekicker)

Bengals

6th

1985

Kevin Butler (placekicker)

Bears

4th

1991

John Kasay (placekicker)

Seahawks

4th

1993

Todd Peterson (placekicker)

Giants

7th

2008

Brandon Coutu (placekicker)

Seahawks

7th

2012

Blair Walsh (placekicker)

Vikings

6th

2022

Jake Camarda (punter)

Buccaneers

4th
*** Does not count players that were punters/kickers as well as a position player

Anthony Dasher mentioned this week that when Jake Camarda was drafted by the Buccaneers that it marked the first time since 2002 that a Dawg was taken by Tampa Bay. That was the longest drought by any current team in the NFL without picking a Bulldog. The Raiders also ended their drought when picking Zamir White. That was the first Raider since 2007, but the first as a Las Vegas Raider. The next longest drought was a pair of teams. One ended it and one still has it going. The Cowboys still have not drafted a Bulldog since 2011 when Shaun Chapas was taken. The team that did not select a Bulldog since 2011, but this year – was the Atlanta Falcons.

Not only did the Falcons take one Dawg, they took two. Here is a breakdown on the times the Falcons have selected Georgia Bulldogs by decade (one of the picks wasn’t even a football player).

Bulldogs to be Selected by Falcons in NFL Draft
Player 1 Player 2 Player 3

1960's (1)

Ray Jeffords (1968)

1970's (1)

Allan Leavitt (1977)

1980's (2)

Scott Woerner (1981)

Troy Sadowski (1989)

1990's (1)

Mitch Davis (1994)

2000's (3)

D.J. Shockley (2006)

Martrez Milner (2007)

Thomas Brown (2008)

2010's (1)

Akeem Dent (2011)

2020's (2)

Justin Shaffer (2022)

John FitzPatrick (2022)
