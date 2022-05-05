Stats Crunch - NFL Draft edition (Part Two)
Earlier this week, UGASports had part one of the Stats Crunch – NFL Draft edition which mostly dealt with the Dawg defenders. Part two deals more of the offensive players as well as special teams. Six offensive players were taken this year. The only other time there were six Georgia offensive players in the draft was 1977 (only counting years where offensive and defensive positions were specialized). Coincidently in 1977, Georgia had a special teams player drafted as well. Besides that, there were a lot of differences in the two drafts.
|1977 NFL Draft
|2022 NFL Draft
|
Allan Leavitt (PK) - 4th round
|
George Pickens (WR) - 2nd round
|
Mike Wilson (T) - 4th round
|
James Cook (RB) - 2nd round
|
Steve Davis (WR) - 8th round
|
Zamir White (RB) - 4th round
|
Ken Helms (T) - 8th round
|
Jake Camarda (P) - 4th round
|
Matt Robinson (QB) - 9th round
|
Justin Shaffer (G) - 6th round
|
Gene Washington (WR) - 9th round
|
Jamaree Salyer (G) - 6th round
|
Joel Parrish (G) - 11th round
|
John FitzPatrick (TE) - 6th round
George Pickens became the fourth Georgia wide receiver to be taken by the Steelers when they selected him in the second round. All four of these Dawgs were among the very best to play that position for the red and black.
|Round
|Career Receptions at UGA
|
1993
|
Andre Hastings
|
3rd
|
124
|
1998
|
Hines Ward
|
3rd
|
144
|
2005
|
Fred Gibson
|
4th
|
161
|
2022
|
George Pickens
|
2nd
|
90
Pickens was selected the earliest of those four, but where does he rank compared to all Bulldog wide receivers to be drafted? Some of these players may surprise you.
|Team (Year)
|Round (Pick Overall)
|
A.J. Green
|
Bengals (2011)
|
1st round (4th overall)
|
Lindsay Scott
|
Saints (1982)
|
1st round (13th overall)
|
Reggie Brown
|
Eagles (2005)
|
2nd round (38th overall)
|
Mohamed Massaquoi
|
Browns (2009)
|
2nd round (50th overall)
|
George Pickens
|
Steelers (2022)
|
2nd round (52nd overall)
|
Mecole Hardman
|
Chiefs (2019)
|
2nd round (56th overall)
|
Andre Hastings
|
Steelers (1993)
|
3rd round (76th overall)
|
Chris Conley
|
Chiefs (2015)
|
3rd round (76th overall)
|
Hines Ward
|
Steelers (1998)
|
3rd round (92nd overall)
|
Kris Durham
|
Seahawks (2011)
|
4th round (107th overall)
Running back James Cook was also selected in the second round of the NFL Draft and it not uncommon to see Bulldog running backs taken especially in recent years.
|Team
|Year (Round)
|Career Rush Yards at UGA
|
Todd Gurley
|
Rams
|
2015 (1st)
|
3,285
|
Keith Marshall
|
Commanders *
|
2016 (7th)
|
1,379
|
Sony Michel
|
Patriots
|
2018 (1st)
|
3,638
|
Nick Chubb
|
Browns
|
2018 (2nd)
|
4,769
|
D'Andre Swift
|
Lions
|
2020 (2nd)
|
2,885
|
James Cook
|
Bills
|
2022 (2nd)
|
1,503
|
Zamir White
|
Raiders
|
2022 (2nd)
|
2,043
In recent seasons, it seems like the Dawgs have been loading up on high quality tight ends. Check out this stat that the football team itself dug up this week -
But having Bulldog tight ends drafted is nothing new to Georgia. Check out this list dating back to 1980.
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|Player 4
|
1980's (4)
|
Norris Brown
|
Clarence Kay
|
Scott Williams
|
Troy Sadowski
|
1990's (0)
|
2000's (4)
|
Randy McMichael
|
Ben Watson
|
Leonard Pope
|
Martrez Milner
|
2010's (3)
|
Orson Charles
|
Arthur Lynch
|
Isaac Nauta
|
2020's (3)
|
Charlie Woerner
|
Tre' McKitty
|
John FitzPatrick
Georgia has three already this decade and they should have some more by just looking at the current team roster.
Speaking of lists dating back to 1980… This draft was the eighth since 1980 that Georgia had at least two offensive linemen taken in one draft.
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|
1981
|
Nat Hudson
|
Tim Morrison
|
1984
|
Guy McIntyre
|
Winford Hood
|
1999
|
Matt Stinchcomb
|
Chris Terry
|
2003
|
George Foster
|
Jon Stinchcomb
|
2012
|
Cordy Glenn
|
Ben Jones
|
Justin Anderson
|
2020
|
Andrew Thomas
|
Isaiah Wilson
|
Solomon Kindley
|
2021
|
Ben Cleveland
|
Trey Hill
|
2022
|
Justin Shaffer
|
Jamaree Salyer
Justin Shaffer was selected 190th overall by the Falcons. Thanks to Massachusetts Dawg on the DawgVent for pointing out that this was the third straight draft that a Bulldog was taken 190th overall. It was Charlie Woerner in 2020 and Trey Hill in 2021. The only other time a Georgia player was drafted 190th overall was in 2007 when Ken Shackleford was taken by the Rams.
Yes, a special teams’ player for the Dawgs was taken in the draft. It happens every now-and-then, but this time it was a punter. Georgia has only had one previous (solely) punter taken in the draft. By looking at this chart, it seems like the fourth round is the best time to pick one up.
|Player (position)
|Team
|Round
|
1970
|
Spike Jones (punter)
|
Oilers
|
4th
|
1977
|
Allan Leavitt (placekicker)
|
Falcons
|
4th
|
1981
|
Rex Robinson (placekicker)
|
Bengals
|
6th
|
1985
|
Kevin Butler (placekicker)
|
Bears
|
4th
|
1991
|
John Kasay (placekicker)
|
Seahawks
|
4th
|
1993
|
Todd Peterson (placekicker)
|
Giants
|
7th
|
2008
|
Brandon Coutu (placekicker)
|
Seahawks
|
7th
|
2012
|
Blair Walsh (placekicker)
|
Vikings
|
6th
|
2022
|
Jake Camarda (punter)
|
Buccaneers
|
4th
Anthony Dasher mentioned this week that when Jake Camarda was drafted by the Buccaneers that it marked the first time since 2002 that a Dawg was taken by Tampa Bay. That was the longest drought by any current team in the NFL without picking a Bulldog. The Raiders also ended their drought when picking Zamir White. That was the first Raider since 2007, but the first as a Las Vegas Raider. The next longest drought was a pair of teams. One ended it and one still has it going. The Cowboys still have not drafted a Bulldog since 2011 when Shaun Chapas was taken. The team that did not select a Bulldog since 2011, but this year – was the Atlanta Falcons.
Not only did the Falcons take one Dawg, they took two. Here is a breakdown on the times the Falcons have selected Georgia Bulldogs by decade (one of the picks wasn’t even a football player).
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|
1960's (1)
|
Ray Jeffords (1968)
|
1970's (1)
|
Allan Leavitt (1977)
|
1980's (2)
|
Scott Woerner (1981)
|
Troy Sadowski (1989)
|
1990's (1)
|
Mitch Davis (1994)
|
2000's (3)
|
D.J. Shockley (2006)
|
Martrez Milner (2007)
|
Thomas Brown (2008)
|
2010's (1)
|
Akeem Dent (2011)
|
2020's (2)
|
Justin Shaffer (2022)
|
John FitzPatrick (2022)