Jonathan Ledbetter was a solidifying force last year at defensive end, starting all but one of Georgia’s 14 games in 2018. However, with Ledbetter now working hard for an opportunity in the NFL, the job appears wide open as the Bulldogs take the field for their first day of spring practice March. 19. Once he’s healthy, David Marshall would seem the most likely candidate, but the senior underwent surgery after suffering a foot injury against Vanderbilt and it’s unclear how much contact work, if any, he will receive this spring. If he can't go, keep a close eye on junior Malik Herring, who made great strides as a sophomore and appears ready for an even bigger role. There’s no shortage of other options, and we’ll take a look at them shortly—including outside linebacker Brenton Cox, who could get a look-see at end, especially with Marshall’s uncertainty for the spring.



2018 Analysis

Ledbetter was Mr. Dependable for the Bulldogs at defensive end. The former Tucker standout finished fourth on the team in tackles with 56, with 6.5 tackles-for-loss, including a sack and four quarterback hurries. Ledbetter proved quite capable against the run, and provided much of the leadership for Georgia’s entire defensive front. Losing Marshall against Vanderbilt certainly hurt the Bulldogs’ cause. He didn't play for the rest of the year, but this opened the door for Malik Herring. The junior showed the potential to be a major play-maker. Herring finished with 23 tackles, including 3.5 for losses of 16 yards. Moving forward, he figures to be receive plenty of opportunities this spring to show he can do even more.

Key Departures

Ledbetter also had the ability to slide outside and play outside linebacker, making him one of Georgia’s more versatile defenders.

Georgia also lost graduate transfer Jay Hayes, although the former Notre Dame player didn’t have quite the impact on the team that many expected he would.

Key Newcomers

The Bulldogs have an exciting crop of defensive linemen who will be getting to campus in late May. Of the group, Bill Norton and Travon Walker are thought be in the running to get looks at end, although we’ll know more regarding specific assignments once fall camp gets underway. Early enrollee Tramel Walthour is another name to keep an eye on. Addressing his depth on the defensive line was a major goal for Smart. Although the Bulldogs didn’t get everyone they targeted, they did bring in a very athletic class of freshmen with the chance to be very, very good.

Table Name Player Class Height/Weight Notes David Marshall Senior 6-3/274 Expected to be limited after undergoing foot surgery late last season. Justin Young Senior 6-4.274 Seldom used senior not expecting to have an impact. Malik Herring Junior 6-3/280 Really came on at the end of last year. Bright future. Devonte Wyatt Junior 6-3/301 Wyatt will see time at both tackle and end. **Tramel Walthour Sophomore 6-3/280 Like Wyatt, expected to rotate between the two positions. *Bill Norton Freshman 6-6/280 May arrival. His exact position is undetermined. *Zion Logue Freshman 6-5/295 May arrival *Tymon Mitchell Freshman 6-3/315 May arrival, who is expected to play inside but could see action at end. *Travon Walker Freshman 6-5.290 May arrival, who is expected to add to Georgia's athleticism up front.

2019 Predictions