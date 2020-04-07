Last week, Rivals.com rolled out 100 prospects in the 2022 class that we have already deeply evaluated. We named 10 five-stars and the other 90 prospects were given four-star status. This is just the beginning. New names will emerge and rankings will take shape. Here are eight more names to know from the Southeast in this class that we are already high on. MORE: More 2022 Midwest prospects to watch CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State



*****

Kaytron Allen (Rivals.com)

Allen missed the Rivals100 cut by the slimmest of margins. In fact, there was a discussion to slide him in at No. 100. That’s all to say it won’t take much for him to crack the list next time around. Allen will play his junior season at Florida’s IMG Academy, to which he transferred last seasin If he makes his mark against IMG’s incredibly competitive schedule, he should have no problem pushing into Rivals100 territory. Schools such as Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State are involved, but it’s too early to tell where Allen may land.

*****

Anderson has impressive length and solid technique but needs to add some size and power before he’s considered a top-100 player. That said, Anderson is one to watch because he could help a number of major programs as things stand and will only see his upside grow as he gets larger. Tennessee, Georgia, Vanderbilt and Michigan are involved in Anderson’s recruitment.

*****

Jacurri Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

With his size and athleticism, Brown’s recruitment is starting to pick up steam, and this is just the beginning. He is a true dual-threat quarterback. In 2019, while leading Lowndes High to the state title game, Brown threw for 1,330 yards and he rushed for 1,559 yards. In all, he finished with 21 touchdowns. His recruitment has picked up in 2020 and Auburn is the leader at this stage. Those Tigers are in a good spot, but he has high interest in Clemson, and if those Tigers offer, they will instantly move up Brown’s list.

*****

Syveion Ellis (Rivals.com)

A Florida commit, Ellis recently moved to Florida from Georgia and intends to play his junior season at rapidly improving Miami Edison High School. The long, quick wide receiver certainly has a sky-high upside but there are questions about his consistency and his route running. The four-star prospect is a big-time talent but he’ll need to mature as a player in the year ahead to crack the Rivals100.

*****

Trequon Fegans (Rivals.com)

Over a dozen schools have offered Fegans, including Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech in recent weeks. He is going to appeal to a lot of top programs because of his size, ability to play press coverage and how he plays so physically. Over his first two years of varsity football, Fegans has picked off seven passes, and he was not thrown at too much last season. He is a defensive back we expect to continue to ascend up the boards for major college programs as they see him and evaluate his play.

*****

Jamie Felix (Rivals.com)

Felix is a two-sport star in Georgia, and he already has options to play both baseball and football on the next level. He has talked to numerous coaches on the football side about playing both sports in college, and as of right now, that is his plan. As a football prospect, Felix is an elusive runner who runs with great balance and vision. He runs low to the ground, he has a great burst out of cuts and he can receive the ball out of the backfield. Florida is the early favorite here, and he is very high on the Gators, but Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State are expected to be involved.

*****

Jake Johnson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Johnson has been on the scene for some time, and he has lived up to the hype early. His brother Max Johnson just signed with LSU in 2020, and some feel the younger Johnson could be even better with a higher upside. He has been dunking basketballs since middle school and he has great ball skills and body control. Right now, Johnson is a long, lean athlete with so much athleticism and potential. He is going to continue to fill out his frame, add weight and develop as an all-around tight end.

*****