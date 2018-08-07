MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It’s our job at Rivals.com to forecast where the nation’s top prospects will end up going to college, but sometimes part of the information gathering process involves asking other prospects where they think their friends and teammates will sign. At Saturday’s Miami Dolphins High School Media Day, we asked some of the top players in South Florida where their friends and teammates will land. Some of the answers were pretty enlightening. RELATED: Takeaways from South Florida Media Day | Who will be next to commit?



The pick: LSU Why: “It’s an educated guess. That’s just a guess.” – Four-star Penn State wide receiver commit John Dunmore The pick: Tennessee or Alabama Why: “He’s really strong on both of those schools so I think it will be one of them.” – Three-star Kentucky tight end commit Nikolas Ognenovic The pick: Tennessee or Miami Why: “I think Tennessee is a good fit for him. I’m friends with their quarterback commit and they’re going to be good.” – Three-star Kentucky quarterback commit Nik Scalzo The pick: ??? Why: “He’s tricky. I really don’t know. You see who he shows love to and that’s all you have to do. See who he shows the most love to and you will know.” -- Three-star Pittsburgh running back commit Vincent Davis The pick: Miami Why: “I think he’s going to go to Miami. I haven’t talked to him in a minute but I know he’s looking at Tennessee, too,” – Four-star running back Kenny McIntosh

The pick: Undecided

Why: “Honestly? He’s all over the place. I’ve kind of thought Georgia and Miami and little bit of Pitt. I think he’s gonna reopen to that top 10 that he dropped.” – Four-star linebacker Derek Wingo The pick: Utah or Georgia

Why: “I think the system at Utah fits him and his style. If not there, then Georgia probably.” -- Four-star offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil The pick: Miami Why: “He’s going to Miami. I don’t know why, but he’s a Florida boy. He’s not leaving this state.” – Four-star wide receiver Marcus Rosemy The pick: Pittsburgh Why: “He’s really quiet about his decision so it’s tough to tell but I know he’s been liking them,” – Three-star defensive end Braylen Ingraham The pick: Miami Why: “I think it’s Miami. I know he’s looking at some other schools but I really think he’s gonna surprise some people and end up at Miami.” -- McIntosh

The pick: TCU Why: “I think TCU or Pitt, but I think TCU because he was telling me that he has a great relationship with that cornerbacks coach down there. There was actually a time we planned on going there together.” -- Miami commit Te’Cory Couch The pick: Pitt Why: “When he went up there, he liked it up there. I thought he was already going to commit there actually.” – Four-star defensive back Josh Sanguinetti The pick: Pitt Why: “I would probably say Pitt. That’s the obvious choice.” -- Kalani Norris The pick: Pitt Why: “He went up there twice. I think it was two weekends in a row. That‘s major love.” – Four-star athlete Tyler Scott The pick: Pitt or Indiana Why: “That’s my boy. I think Pitt or Indiana. With Pitt, his cousin Vincent Davis, is going there. Vincent is in his ear and I know he liked the visit. I saw his pics from Indiana, too. They looked great from the outside.” – Dunmore

The pick: Georgia Why: “It’s going to be Georgia. That’s not a hard one.” -- Dunmore The pick: Georgia Why: “He loves it there. He loves that place.” – Sanguinetti The pick: Georgia Why: “It seems like he loves Georgia a lot. UM, too, but I think they have too many defensive backs at UM, so Georgia.” – Scott The pick: Miami

Why: “I’ll say The U. He’s always there and he’s always talking about them.” – Norris The pick: Georgia Why: “That’s Georgia. That’s an easy one,” – McIntosh