HOOVER, Ala. – Freshman quarterback D’Wan Mathis is back and taking part in activities with the rest of the team, head coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday.

“D’Wan is doing very well. I think it’s been well-documented how well Ron (Courson) and his staff managed D’Wan and the things they’ve done,” Smart said. “But D’Wan is back in classes, he’s back in workouts; he’s doing a really good job for us.”

Mathis underwent brain surgery back in May to remove a benign cyst that was causing severe headaches and sinus pain.

There are still battles to overcome. Despite the fact that he’s going through activities with the team, Mathis still has not been cleared for practice, which begins in early August.

Smart said he’s not sure when that might be.

“As far as putting a date on his exact return, when he’s 100 percent, I don’t know when that’s going to be,” Smart said. “I can’t even speculate on that right now with the surgery he had. We’re certainly going to be very cautious with him.”

Stetson Bennett will go into fall camp as the No. 2 quarterback.