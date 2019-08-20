From the standpoint of numbers, Georgia’s defensive line is arguably as deep as its been in Kirby Smart’s four years as head coach.

However, when talking about the group following last Saturday’s scrimmage, some of those numbers appear to be adding up more than others.

"There’s a lot of guys rolling, but there’s not one dominant player on that defensive front or defensive line. There’s a lot of good, solid players. A lot of experience. We may roll out there with six seniors who have played football - Michail Carter, J.Y. (Justin Young), Tyler Clark, Julian Rochester, David Marshall. We’ve got guys that have played a lot of football that are out there.”

However, there’s one caveat that bears mentioning.

Both Marshall (Lisfranc) and Rochester (knee) are still recovering from their respective off-season surgeries. Although both have been practicing all camp, neither is quite 100 percent, meaning they will continue to be watched very carefully.

That’s going to mean returnees like Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Malik Herring are going to leaned on throughout the course of the year.

In regards to Davis and Herring, this obviously comes as no surprise.

Both Herring – a junior – and Davis – a sophomore played integral roles for the Bulldogs last fall and will do so again, starting a week from Saturday in the season-opener at Vanderbilt.

“Devonte’s done a good job who I count as a middle player,” Smart said. “Jordan Davis is one of those not a freshman but he’s not a senior. He’s done some good things. But those guys have come along.”

After that, however, is where Smart starts to draw a bit of a line.

When it comes to the younger members of the group, there’s still a lot of work Smart wants to see done.

“As far as the younger guys, they’re not where the older guys are yet. You can’t be,” Smart said. “A guy just gets here and you’re looking at a guy that’s been playing for four years, that’s unrealistic to think some of those guys are going to be where the older players are. You just can’t physically jump into that mode yet.”

But at least one is apparently starting to catch Smart’s eye – Travon Walker.

Walker has already drawn praise from teammates like right tackle Isaiah Wilson, who cites the 6-foot-5, 290-pound freshman’s athleticism and overall versatility.

Smart – not known for doling out unwarranted praise – seems to agree. “Travon (Walker) is the one that has a chance to help us the most this year because he’s not really an interior defensive lineman,” Smart said. “He is more athletic, plays on the edge, can do some more stuff in sub situations where the other guys are a little more run-oriented."

With the opener now 12 days away, the Bulldogs have precious little time to ensure the group is in peak working order before taking on Vanderbilt in Nashville.

While there’s obviously still work to do, following Saturday’s scrimmage, Smart acknowledged progress is being made.

“We had some big stops. We had some big red area stops. I thought, man, they’re just driving down the field and then boom, we hit the red area,” Smart said. ”If we play really good in the red area, it gives us a fighting chance because we think we can score points offensively and defensively if you hold people to field goals, that’s big."