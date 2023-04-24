After asking out of his scholarship with Southern Cal, Rivals100 point guard Silas Demary Jr. has committed to Georgia.

Demary made the announcement Monday afternoon, just over a week after placing his name in the transfer portal on April 15.

The North Carolina native was the nation’s No. 59 ranked player and 20th-ranked point guard, according to Rivals.

He will have four years of eligibility.

Demary Jr. joins Illinois transfer RJ Melendez and VCU transfer Jalen DeLoach as transfer players signed by head coach Mike White in just the past week.

When signed, Demary will become the third signee for Georgia's 2023 class, joining small forward Mari Jordan and power forward Dylan James.

During his senior season at Combine Academy in Lincolnton, N.C., Demary averaged 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

White has three more scholarships available to fill.

More to come.