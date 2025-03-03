Silas Demary Jr. honored by SEC

Georgia's basketball team is coming off two of its biggest wins after the Bulldogs knocked off No. 3 Florida and Texas Saturday night in Austin.

Sophomore guard SIlas Demary Jr. was a huge reason why.

Monday, the SEC tabbed Demary Jr. as its Player of the Week after averaging 23.5 points in the two wins.

It was quite the show.

His 21 points against the Gators helped Georgia secure its highest-ranked win in more than 20 years.

He followed that up with a career-high 26-point effort against the Longhorns. DeMary Jr. shot a combined 57.7 percent from the field and an even more impressive 58.3 percent from 3-point range.

Demary Jr. scored 10 points in the opening 5:31 to help Georgia race to a 20-6 lead over Florida. He posted 10 first-half points versus Texas, helping the Bulldogs build a 46-29 lead at the intermission.

He is the 20th Bulldog to win SEC Player of the Week honors since the award’s inception in 1985. Those players have combined to win 41 POTW certificates.

Georgia improved to 18-11 overall and 6-10 in the SEC with those wins. The Bulldogs have two regular-season games left, facing South Carolina on Tuesday before hosting Vanderbilt on Saturday as Georgia continues its push for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.