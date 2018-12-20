An annual tradition here at UGASports.com, we offer up our superlatives to the newest Bulldogs. Some are serious, most are tongue in cheek, but they're all meant to help you get to know the fresh faces better.

Best Houdini Impression Dwan Mathis An award given to a man who seemed to appear out of thin air, Mathis’ name popped up seemingly out of nowhere, and before there was really time to process it all, he was committing to the Bulldogs. It’s a trick that Kirby Smart and company have yet to explain how they did it.

Best Nickname Rian ‘Trouble’ Davis There were a couple of guys who could have earned this spot, such as Kenny ‘The Blueprint’ McIntosh, and, of course, ‘The Mailman’ Stetson Bennett. Still, it’s the simplicity of Davis’ nickname and the sinister meaning it holds. While he’s a well mannered kid, he’s anything but when the pads are on.

The Rudy Award Stetson Bennett Given he was the last signee of Wednesday, so he could have won our next award, but how can Georgia fans not get the warm and fuzzies for Stetson Bennett? He was a kid who loved the Bulldogs enough to walk on, played well enough to garner tons of praise, took a shot at JUCO, and has now returned to where he started with a scholarship in hand. Could you imagine if the guy won the job one day?

11th Hour Award Nakobe Dean

The rumors surrounding Dean were wild, and he put several coaching staffs through highs and lows for his commitment. Even as late as twenty minutes ahead of the commitment, there was still uncertainty. No one seemed to go down to the wire as far as Dean, but props to him for keeping the weeks leading up to Signing Day quite interesting.

You wouldn't like Clay Webb when he's angry... Rivals.com

Bruce Banner Award Clay Webb A mild mannered, studious, and quiet person, Webb is a bit unassuming upon meeting him, and you’d be hard pressed to find a nicer kid with whom to interact. But when he’s angry? You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry, and that’s how he plays when the whistle blows. He goes from baby-faced, book-reading Dr. Webb into an animal on the offensive line. He’d make the Hulk proud with his transformation.

Solid As A Rock Tramel Walthour When Tramel Walthour ended up in junior college, you never heard any complaining or woe is me words. You also never heard anything about him flirting with another team. If it happened, he kept it very quiet, but it seems that he took care of his business in Kansas and got back to Athens as soon as he could. No wavering, no talking, all business. He was solid as a rock despite the adversity.

Most Swag Kenny McIntosh If you love confidence in a player, you may want to go ahead and spring for a McIntosh jersey. For my money, he gave the best quote of the year: “I’m a different breed. My name is 'the Blueprint.’ They don’t call me that for nothing.” Hopefully, he’ll be able to continue the blueprint of success the Bulldogs have had in the backfield as well.

The ‘Hope You’re Ready’ Honor DJ Daniel Given to the player who may most need to be ready, Daniel’s objective is simple - step in for the departing Deandre Baker. Replacing a Thorpe Award winner with almost three years of starting experience under his belt will be a tall task, but given that Daniel closely mimics him in size, has blazing speed, and has JUCO experience, coaches are hoping he’ll be ready to step in.

The Well Traveled Award Lewis Cine No one is coming further away from where they played high school football than Cine, who will make the thirteen hour and twenty-five minute drive from Cedar Hill, Texas to Athens for college. Of course, this is to say nothing of his initial move. He started his high school career playing in Everett, Massachusetts before landing in the Lone Star State. That drive? A mere 27 hours, covering almost 1800 miles. The guy gets around.

The Isaac Nauta Trophy Nolan Smith Named for the man who helped blaze the trail from Bradenton to Athens, this honor is bestowed upon the former Georgia native who makes his way to IMG Academy before ultimately returning to the Peach State. Smith’s tenure at IMG was the longer than Nauta’s or previous winner Robert Beal’s, so we may have to consider renaming this one for him going forward. The Bulldogs hope they can keep this rich pipeline flowing.

Most Likely to Switch Positions Bill Norton This was a rather easy choice, given the rumors that Norton had spoken to other teams about playing offensive line late in his recruitment. Given his ample size, he could certainly make a mark there, though he might need to add some bulk first. We’ll see what Tray Scott is able to do with him first.

Travon Walker can do it all. Jake Reuse

Best Athlete Travon Walker It’s not often that defensive linemen get the opportunity to play Division One basketball, but Auburn was willing to offer Walker that opportunity. That’s not a huge surprise, however, given that he’s been a part of an Upson-Lee squad that has compiled over 70 straight wins and counting to go along with a couple of state titles. The Knights will be pushing for a third straight title this year. Oh, and Walker was a state placer in the shot put. Safe to say, he good.

Name of the Year Makiya Tongue We award this to the guy who won’t need business cards in the future, because there’s no way you’re forgetting this name. As if the last name Tongue was not already unforgettable enough, tacking on the unique Makiya at the front is a sure fire recipe for quick recall. Expect Tongue to make a name for himself on the field in Sanford Stadium as well, and when he does, the dirty jokes will be low hanging fruit.

The ‘All Time Great’ Award Xavier Truss Truss holds a unique but not unimportant distinction. There have only been two four-star players ever from the state of Rhode Island. Truss is one. He’s far and above the highest rated offensive lineman to ever come from the state, as well. He’s a living legend when it comes to Rhode Island football, so whatever he does at Georgia can only add to an already impressive legacy.

Mr. Georgia Dominick Blaylock There may be no player arriving who’s won the affection of fans quite like Blaylock, who did so with simple but rare methods. His approach? Commit, take no visits elsewhere, and tell coaches who call to inquire that you’re fully done. In a world full of flips, decommitments, and long, drawn out recruitments, he was a breath of fresh air for many fans, and his solidity earns him the title of Mr. Georgia.



Best Bounce Back Jermaine Johnson Talk about a redemption story. Johnson was practically unknown coming out of high school and admitted he made some poor choices to put himself in that spot. He did not let that deter him, however. He enrolled at Independence Community College and quickly made a name for himself as one of the nation’s best pass rushers. He picked Georgia over twenty-one other offers he gained during his JUCO tenure and made quick fans out of Dan Lanning’s kids upon committing.

Mr. Sprout Zion Logue Logue is a massive man now, but he wasn’t always quite so big. Over the last two years, he’s put on over sixty pounds and transformed his body into a possible interior lineman at the next level. Credit good genetics, hard work, and some teenage growth spurts for his gigantic frame.

Trezman Marshall spurned Jeremy Pruitt after his official visit to Athens. Rivals.com