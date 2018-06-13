A couple of rule changes approved Wednesday by the NCAA’s Division I Council are opening some eyes.

Beginning this fall, college football players are allowed to play in up to four games without losing a year of eligibility, which by itself could be one of the most significant rule changes in recent memory.

As a result, Division I players will now have five years to compete in up to four years of competition.

The new rule will allow players to preserve a year of eligibility; for example, if injuries or other factors result in them competing in four or fewer games.

Under the new rule, sophomore linebacker Jaden Hunter – who played in just one game last fall – would have been classified as a redshirt freshman for the upcoming season.

Two years ago, Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart had to petition the NCAA on the behalf of then-freshman Solomon Kindley to allow the offensive lineman to save a season of eligibility after appearing for just one play at Missouri in 2016.

Under the new rule, such a petition will no longer be necessary.

Here's something else to consider: The new rule could also impact Smart's use of freshman quarterback Justin Fields, who could theoretically now play in four games and still keep an extra year of eligibility.

“This change promotes not only fairness for college athletes, but for their health and well-being,” Council chair Blake James, athletic director at Miami (Florida) told NCAA.org. “Redshirt football student-athletes are more likely to remain engaged with the team and starters will be less likely to feel pressure to play through injuries. Coaches will appreciate the additional flexibility and ability to give younger players an opportunity to participate in limited competition.”

According to the NCAA, the new rule was first proposed last April but was initially tabled over its timing, the number of games, and potential impact on other sports.

The redshirt rule was not the only new legislation of note passed by the NCAA.

Beginning in October, Division I student-athletes will have the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their current school for permission.

The new system - which goes into effect Oct. 15 - allows an athlete to inform his or her intent to transfer to another school. The current school would then be required to enter the student’s name into a national transfer database within two business days. Once the student-athlete’s name is in the database, other coaches are free to contact the individual.



"The membership showed today that it supports this significant change in transfer rules," Justin Sell, chair of the Division I Transfer Working Group and athletic director at South Dakota State, told NCAA.org. "I'm proud of the effort the Transfer Working Group put forth to make this happen for student-athletes, coaches and schools."

Student-athletes who transfer will still have to sit out a year before being eligible for competition.

Previously, student-athletes would have to get permission from their current school to start the transfer process.

NCAA.org also states the new rule change ends the practice where coaches would prevent students from having contact with specific schools.

The new legislation does not prohibit conferences from making rules that are more restrictive than the national rule.

Rule changes surrounding graduate transfers are still being considered.

At the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, the league approved its own rule stating that graduate transfers can move within the conference without having to gain permission of the commissioner to do so.