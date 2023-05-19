Walk-on running back Sevaughn Clark confirmed to UGASports Friday that he has taken his name out of the NCAA Transfer Portal and will play for the Bulldogs this fall.

He placed his name in the portal a month ago.

This is good news for the Bulldogs, who currently have several running backs recovering from various injuries.

Last year, Clark (6-1, 215) played in three games last fall, rushing for 35 yards on five carries against Texas Christian in the national championship. During last Saturday’s G-Day game, Clark rushed two times for nine yards.

He rejoins a running back room for the Bulldogs that includes scholarship backs Kendall Milton, Branson Robinson, Daijun Edwards, Roderick Robinson, and Andrew Paul.

Of that group, Branson Robinson suffered a toe injury earlier this spring that could sideline him into the season, while Milton has dealt with nagging injuries his entire career. Paul, meanwhile, continues to recover from an ACL he tore prior to last season.

The Bulldogs also brought Tennessee transfer Len’Neth Whitehead into the fold last week.