SEC Media Days are upon us
It's the unofficial official start to the college football season.
SEC Media Days is upon us, albeit with a different look.
This year the league welcomes Texas and Oklahoma to what is now a 16-team league. Also, for the first time in the event's history, Media Days is being held at the Omni Hotel in the heart of downtown Dallas, Texas.
|Day
|Schools
|
Monday
|
LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt
|
Tuesday
|
Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, Oklahoma
|
Wednesday
|
Alabama, Mississippi State, Texas, Florida
|
Thursday
|
Arkansas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Kentucky
LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt kick off the four-day event Monday morning, with Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, and league newcomer Oklahoma holding court Tuesday.
Head coach Kirby Smart is scheduled to address the main room at approximately 10 a.m. Eastern Time. His session will be shown live on the SEC Network.
Joining Smart in Dallas will be quarterback Carson Beck, safety Malaki Starks, and defensive end Mykel Williams.
Beck is one of a record 11 quarterbacks attending the event, a group that also includes Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Texas' Quinn Ewers.
The preseason All-SEC team and predicted order of finish in the revamped league standings - which will no longer be broken into divisions - will be announced later this week.