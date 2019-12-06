ATLANTA – Kirby Smart has been short on specifics when it comes to running back D’Andre Swift, who suffered a left shoulder contusion in last week’s win at Georgia Tech.

That was again the case during Friday’s final press conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to preview Saturday’s SEC Championship between No. 2 LSU (12-0) and No. 4 Georgia (11-1).

This time, Smart was asked specifically if he felt Swift would be 100 percent. Although he wouldn’t bite on that answer, Georgia’s head coach did say he will play.

“It's hard to measure from practice,” Smart said. “But he’s practiced, and he’s done everything we've asked him to do so. Honestly, I’m excited to see him go play and we have the expectation that he'll play well.”

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has no doubt that he will.

"Just like other great players we play, I'm assuming that this guy is a great competitor, and I'm assuming that he's going to play. We haven't even blinked," Orgerson said. "Obviously, we're looking at second team back, the third team back. They've got about five tailbacks there that could be first round draft choices. They've done a tremendous job of recruiting. So we've prepared for everything, but I'm almost sure he's going to play, and he's going to play well."

Swift’s health is obviously key to any chances the Bulldogs have of winning the game.

The Philadelphia native comes in as the fourth-leading rusher in the SEC with 193 carries for 1,205 yards and seven score.