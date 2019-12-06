SEC Championship Notebook
One final Swift update
ATLANTA – Kirby Smart has been short on specifics when it comes to running back D’Andre Swift, who suffered a left shoulder contusion in last week’s win at Georgia Tech.
That was again the case during Friday’s final press conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to preview Saturday’s SEC Championship between No. 2 LSU (12-0) and No. 4 Georgia (11-1).
This time, Smart was asked specifically if he felt Swift would be 100 percent. Although he wouldn’t bite on that answer, Georgia’s head coach did say he will play.
“It's hard to measure from practice,” Smart said. “But he’s practiced, and he’s done everything we've asked him to do so. Honestly, I’m excited to see him go play and we have the expectation that he'll play well.”
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has no doubt that he will.
"Just like other great players we play, I'm assuming that this guy is a great competitor, and I'm assuming that he's going to play. We haven't even blinked," Orgerson said. "Obviously, we're looking at second team back, the third team back. They've got about five tailbacks there that could be first round draft choices. They've done a tremendous job of recruiting. So we've prepared for everything, but I'm almost sure he's going to play, and he's going to play well."
Swift’s health is obviously key to any chances the Bulldogs have of winning the game.
The Philadelphia native comes in as the fourth-leading rusher in the SEC with 193 carries for 1,205 yards and seven score.
Smart confident in Fromm
Prior to Georgia’s game against Florida, Smart told reporters he met with quarterback Jake Fromm for lunch, just to make sure his head was in the right place.
The junior responded by having arguably his best game of the year in Georgia’s 24-17 win over the Gators.
Since then?
“We continue investing every day in practice, but we typically keep it simple,” said Smart, who said Fromm acknowledges some of the mistakes he’s made.
But although fans and media will point to the fact Fromm has gone four straight games without completing 50 percent of his passes, Smart has no concerns about his QB entering Saturday’s game.
“He’s the same tremendous leader he always has been,” Smart said. “He shoulders blame and gives credit [to others] that you need to do to be a strong leader. He’s done all that,” Smart said. “He's done a great job with all his teammates, and made sure they're in the right football place. I think everybody understands the pressure he carries and the burden he carries, and he shows a lot of with all the film work and film study that he puts in. I'm really proud of the way he's been handling things.”
Smart dismisses "big-game" advantage
Georgia is playing in its third consecutive SEC Championship and has played in a number of other big games in Smart’s four years as the Bulldogs’ head coach.
But when it comes to any advantage such a fact might give this team, Smart scoffed at the notion.
“I sure don’t know that I’d say that. I think when you play the SEC games and you play good—they played at Texas—you know the atmosphere for games like this,” Smart said. “Every team has to go through a gauntlet to get here. They went through the gauntlet of their season; we went through ours. Every game you play in the SEC is essentially a championship game; those games are essential if you want to get here, so yeah, they’ve obviously been very competitive in games like this.”
Quotable
“Every game you play, you want to start out the right way. So, a lot of that goes to how you prepare your kids, how will they adjust, how will they handle adversity? Both teams are going to have to respond to adversity, so a lot your success will depend on how well you're able to do that.” – Smart on getting off to a fast start
This and that
…Captains for Georgia will be Swift, Fromm, and safety J.R. Reed.
…Georgia and LSU are two of only three teams in the country with seven wins against teams with winning records.