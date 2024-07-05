SCHOOL: Georgia Tech HEAD COACH: Brent Key (11-10, two years) 2023 RECORD: 7-6 (T-4th in ACC) RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 7; Defense – 7, Special Teams – 2 PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Haynes King, RB Jamal Haynes, WR Eric Singleton Jr., WR Malik Rutherford, DT Zeek Biggers, LB Kyle Efford, S LaMiles Brooks. VERSUS GEORGIA: November 30 (Sanford Stadium)

Haynes King gives Brent Key a hug after the Yellow Jackets' Gasparilla Bowl win. (USA Today)

Advertisement

Will Georgia Tech's offense take another step forward?

Quarterback Haynes King put up some impressive totals for the Yellow Jackets last season. Not only did he throw for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns, but he ran for an additional 648 with nine scores. However, turnovers were a problem. King's 16 interceptions were among the most in the ACC, so cutting those down will be key if the Yellow Jackets want to improve last year's numbers. If so, Georgia Tech can be one of the more explosive teams Georgia sees this fall. Running back Jamal Haynes rushed for 1,059 yards and seven scores to earn All-ACC mention. Also, two starters return at wide receiver, including sophomore Eric Singleton Jr. who led the team in receptions with 48 for 716 yards and six scores.

Will Georgia Tech improve its run defense?

The Yellow Jackets had the worst run defense in the ACC in 2023, giving up 221 yards on the ground per game. This was a big reason the team also gave up over 29 points per contest, next-to-last in the league. New defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci was brought over from Texas A&M to help improve those numbers. There's experience returning up front with veteran tackles Zeek Biggers, Markius Scott, and Horace Lockett, but the group will need to play more consistently than a season ago. The Yellow Jackets only return Kevin Harris at one of its rush-end spots and need help on the inside as well. Tech hopes that Georgia transfer EJ Lightsey can help there. Corner Ahmari Harvey is the lone returner in the secondary, but it's hoped that Tennessee transfer Warren Burrell can lend a hand.

Is Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate back?

It certainly feels that way after head coach Brent Key laid down the gauntlet against the Bulldogs in a recent interview with the Atlanta Consitution. “There’s nothing I hate more in the world. It’s probably the only thing I hate,” Key said. “When I say hate, like, truly despise everything about it. I really do.” Perhaps it's easy to understand Key's point of view. After all, Georgis has beaten Georgia 19 out of the last 22 times and has enjoyed considerably more success than the Yellow Jackets over the last few years. Unfortunately for Key, Georgia, and Kirby Smart are recruiting as well as they ever have, so Tech will continue to have its work cut out, no matter how much its head coach despises the Red and Black.

