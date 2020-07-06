Now in Year 2, although there's more of a sense of familiarity, there's still a lot more work to be done before the Yellow Jackets are at a level those at The Flats desire.

The Yellow Jackets scrapped the whole option philosophy of former coach Paul Johnson. As expected, the offense struggled in learning the system, ultimately finishing the season 3-9.

It was a year of change for in-state rival Georgia Tech, under first-year head coach Geoff Collins last season.

First-year coach Geoff Collins knew the offense was going to be an adventure, with the change in philosophy to a more conventional style.

Still, he probably didn't anticipate the struggles would be quite so bad.

Georgia Tech ranked dead last in the ACC in both total offense (294.6 yards per game) and scoring offense (16.8), while ranking dead last in all the FBS in red zone offense (60.71 percent).

In order to improve, quarterback James Graham must become more consistent.

Graham struggled as a true freshman, completing just 45 percent of his passes for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. If Graham continues to struggle, keep an eye on freshman Jeff Sims.

Tech's offensive line also had its share of growing pains, going from a style that relied largely on cut blocking.

The hope is that Vanderbilt transfer Devin Cochran, at one of the two tackle spots, and Tennessee grad transfer Ryan Johnson, at one of two guard positions, will at least help bring more stability than what we saw last year.

In the backfield, the Yellow Jackets return leading rusher Jordan Mason (172 carries for 899 yards and seven touchdowns).

At wide receiver, five of the top seven receivers are back, and Tech also signed four wideouts to its 2020 class. They're expected to help right away.

Defensively, the Yellow Jackets will be looking to be more aggressive after finishing last in the ACC in sacks (17) and tackles for lost yardage (61 for 205), along with finishing last in the ACC in rush defense (215 yards per game), allowing 4.8 yards per carry.

However, the cupboard isn't exactly bare.

Georgia Tech is counting on a healthy Antonneous Clayton (formerly of Florida) giving the defense a boost. Returning linebackers David Curry and Charlie Thomas led the team in tackles last year, and along with fellow linebacker Quez Jackson, are probably the strength of the team.

There's also talent in the secondary, where cornerback Tre Swilling is one of the better at his position in the ACC, along with safety Tariq Carpenter, who was third on the team in tackles with 62.