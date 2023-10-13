This season we are picking against the spread. We are also picking at least one of the prop bets below.

Here are our final score predictions as Georgia heads up to Nashville to face Vanderbilt.

The Georgia Bulldogs are favored by 31.5 points over the Vanderbilt Commodores for the game in Nashville.

1 – Yes/No – Georgia will allow a TD of any kind to Vanderbilt’s offense

(The last time Vandy scored a TD against Georgia was in 2018.)

2 – Over/Under – Georgia will have 2.5 players with at least three pass attempts.

(Through six games – Vandagriff has 17 pass attempts and Stockton has nine.)

3 – Over/Under – Georgia will have 1.5 interceptions on defense.

(Georgia has eight interceptions in six games on defense)

4 – Yes/No – Georgia’s longest punt made will be 53 or more yards.

(Thorson has four punts this season over 50 yards, but just one that went 53.)