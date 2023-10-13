Score predictions and prop bets: Georgia at Vanderbilt
Here are our final score predictions as Georgia heads up to Nashville to face Vanderbilt.
This season we are picking against the spread. We are also picking at least one of the prop bets below.
THE SPREAD
The Georgia Bulldogs are favored by 31.5 points over the Vanderbilt Commodores for the game in Nashville.
PROP BETS
1 – Yes/No – Georgia will allow a TD of any kind to Vanderbilt’s offense
(The last time Vandy scored a TD against Georgia was in 2018.)
2 – Over/Under – Georgia will have 2.5 players with at least three pass attempts.
(Through six games – Vandagriff has 17 pass attempts and Stockton has nine.)
3 – Over/Under – Georgia will have 1.5 interceptions on defense.
(Georgia has eight interceptions in six games on defense)
4 – Yes/No – Georgia’s longest punt made will be 53 or more yards.
(Thorson has four punts this season over 50 yards, but just one that went 53.)
Anthony Dasher
The Spread
I think Georgia covers the spread easily. Bulldogs win 49-7.
Prop Bet
Yes, Georgia will allow a TD of some kind to Vanderbilt’s offense
Rob Suggs
Georgia makes it a streak of 2, beating the spread again in a 49-7 victory before a red-clad Nashville crowd.
Shouldn't bet against a trend, but yes, Vandy does score one TD late in the game.
Under on three UGA QBs with pass attempts. It will be too embarrassing by the time Gunner gets in, and he'll be handing off.
Under on interceptions for UGA. Maybe one, not two.
No on the long punt. Thorson's punting leg has cobwebs.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news