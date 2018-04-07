His team’s first scrimmage complete, head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the most prominent concerns he has regarding his Georgia football team.

Not surprisingly, two of the biggest are on the defensive side.

“The biggest concern is the defensive front and the secondary. I continue to say that. It’s mainly because we don’t have the depth that we need. We have some good frontline players. We don’t have the guys that when a guy goes down for a game, what are you going to do? What’s your answer? That’s what’s coaching for,” Smart said Saturday. “That’s why we’re trying to find what’s our best personnel. We had some similar issues last year with Malkom’s (Parrish) foot, some injuries and we had to play Lorenzo (Carter) more. We’re looking at different packages and the best way to use our personnel.”

The problem is, the options he has – particularly in the secondary – aren’t knocking Smart’s socks off.

"We're a long way away in the secondary, as you know there was kind of a unique unit of DBs that played around here for a long time. They'd taken a lot of experience, and with them gone, we had been anticipating this void for two years now and we've tried to get some guys in here who can fill that void,” Smart said. “We're not where we need to be, we don't have the depth we need and we're not playing at the level we need to play. Now, I think they're going against two pretty good quarterbacks and a good wide receiver group, but we have to play at a higher level in our conference, because it is full of experienced quarterbacks.”

Smart did concede sophomore Mark Webb continues to open some eyes.

“(Today) was one of his best days. He got to perform with the ones a lot. He’s had a little bit of a hamstring soreness, but in defense of Mark he’s probably one of the toughest kids I’ve had since being here as far as not taking himself out of practice, even though he’s got a wheel that’s a little bit slow.

It’s part of the growing process,” Smart said. “He’s in a stiff competition with Tyrique McGee, Eric Stokes, Ameer Speed … he’s still got to grow and develop, but he’s physical and he’s tough and I like those.”

Injuries aren’t helping the Bulldogs’ cause on the defensive line.

Georgia is down to eight healthy scholarship players on the defensive line after injuries to both Michael Barnett and Justin Young, who has missed the last two practices.

“He (Young) had a mild knee sprain and we think we’ll get him back before spring is over,” Smart said. “It seems like they are all in the same area right now with he and (Michael Barnett, but he should be fine.”

Smart said senior DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle has been one of those taking advantage of the extra reps.

“He’s getting a lot of reps. He’s one of the healthy guys. He’s competing. He’s down to 305, which I told him he could not play if he was above 310. He’s not an effective football player. He’s taking that personal and he’s achieved. He’s around 305. If I can get him down to 295, I really think we’ll have a good football player. But he’s working hard,” Smart said. “He’s a good leader. He goes out each day and tries to help affect the other players on the defensive line. Just got to him to sustain longer. He and Devante Wyatt have to do a little extra conditioning to keep that weight down.”



