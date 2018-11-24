Kirby Smart broke from tradition in Saturday’s post-game press conference following Georgia’s 45-21 trouncing of Georgia Tech.

Typically, Smart starts his 15-minutes presser thanking the crowd, followed by hitting other quick talking points. Then he opens the floor for questions.

Not this time. Instead, Smart began by heaping praise on his scout team offense. He said the unsung practice squad deserved the credit for preparing the Bulldogs’ defense to slam shut the vaunted triple-option of Georgia Tech.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t talk about Mason Wood, Prather Hudson, Steve Van Tiflin, (Willie) Erdman, Those are the guys who formed the Georgia Tech scout team for, really, the last year,” Smart said. “It was a lot more guys than that, but those are the feature guys. I think if you asked our defensive players, they'd tell you that practice was brutal, and those guys make it that way. They did a tremendous job.”

The numbers don’t lie. Georgia Tech (7-4) came in averaging an FBS-best 353 rushing yards, but managed just 128 against the Bulldogs.

“We played the option. We stopped the run,” linebacker D’Andre Walker said. “We took their heart and took the momentum. There was nothing they could do.”

Apparently not.

Georgia players collected a season-high nine tackles for losses of 23 yards, an effort led by senior Jonathan Ledbetter, who topped the Bulldogs with nine stops.

Walker finished with seven, followed by Malik Herring and Adam Anderson with five each.

“Backyard football,” Smart said. “We told Ledbetter to go back and play like he did at Tucker little league, just go play, man. We told Malik the same thing. Malik played down at Mary Persons. They like getting down and dirty when they go play. You gotta go, and they embraced it.”