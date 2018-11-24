Saturday Post-Game Notebook
Scout team offense gives Georgia's defense the edge
Kirby Smart broke from tradition in Saturday’s post-game press conference following Georgia’s 45-21 trouncing of Georgia Tech.
Typically, Smart starts his 15-minutes presser thanking the crowd, followed by hitting other quick talking points. Then he opens the floor for questions.
Not this time. Instead, Smart began by heaping praise on his scout team offense. He said the unsung practice squad deserved the credit for preparing the Bulldogs’ defense to slam shut the vaunted triple-option of Georgia Tech.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t talk about Mason Wood, Prather Hudson, Steve Van Tiflin, (Willie) Erdman, Those are the guys who formed the Georgia Tech scout team for, really, the last year,” Smart said. “It was a lot more guys than that, but those are the feature guys. I think if you asked our defensive players, they'd tell you that practice was brutal, and those guys make it that way. They did a tremendous job.”
The numbers don’t lie. Georgia Tech (7-4) came in averaging an FBS-best 353 rushing yards, but managed just 128 against the Bulldogs.
“We played the option. We stopped the run,” linebacker D’Andre Walker said. “We took their heart and took the momentum. There was nothing they could do.”
Apparently not.
Georgia players collected a season-high nine tackles for losses of 23 yards, an effort led by senior Jonathan Ledbetter, who topped the Bulldogs with nine stops.
Walker finished with seven, followed by Malik Herring and Adam Anderson with five each.
“Backyard football,” Smart said. “We told Ledbetter to go back and play like he did at Tucker little league, just go play, man. We told Malik the same thing. Malik played down at Mary Persons. They like getting down and dirty when they go play. You gotta go, and they embraced it.”
Herring excels in first career start; Jordan Davis draws praise
Herring’s effort came in his first career start.
The sophomore got the call when his defensive coordinator elected to go with more quickness up front, letting Herring open play along with Ledbetter and Michael Barnett.
“It was just fit—just the fit to what they do,” Smart said. “It was about staying on your feet and being athletic, and Malik embraces that challenge.”
Freshman nose Jordan Davis also received praise from Smart, who spoke glowingly about the North Carolina native. Davis squashed a fourth-down run by Yellow Jacket quarter TaQuon Marshall for lost yardage, to get the ball back for the offense.
“Oh, I love that kid. He's such a bright kid, man. He's got great instincts. He loves the game. He was so fired up about this one. He embraced the challenge. Some people don't, but I thought our guys did today,” Smart said. “He particularly told the linebackers, 'I'm going to protect you. I'm going to dominate the guy in front of me, so you can make plays. He's just been a pleasure to work with, and we push him hard. He probably gets pushed harder than any player on our defensive line because he's so young, but he's a great kid.”
Injury Update
Offensive lineman Cade Mays missed his second straight game with a shoulder stinger.
Other absences include Monty Rice (who was on crutches, but wasn’t wearing a boot); offensive lineman Kendall Baker (knee); cornerback Ameer Speed (undisclosed injury); defensive end David Marshall (foot); offensive lineman DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle (undisclosed injury); and safety Jarvis Wilson (undisclosed injury).
Freshman offensive lineman Trey Hill limped off the field in the second half, but his injury doesn't appear to be serious.
Also, backup outside linebacker Robert Beal had to leave the field twice during kickoffs. Smart did not have an update after the game.
Quotable
“It is what it is. I don’t love it, but it is what it is. You get the cards you’re dealt and that’s what they are. If you don’t want to play against it, then beat them every year, and pretty soon you won’t have to.” – Smart on having to take time to prepare for the triple-option.
This and that
. . . After the Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-0 lead, the Yellow Jackets’ Juanyeh Thomas returned Rodrigo Blankenship’s kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. This was the first KOR for a TD since North Carolina’s T.J. Logan went 95 yards to the end zone in 2016. Tennessee’s Leonard Scott was the last player to go the distance on a KOR against the Bulldogs, in 1999. Also, on special teams, freshman P Jake Camarda had his first punt since the third quarter of the Auburn game on Nov. 10. He had a 45-yarder at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and it was his only kick of the contest.
. . . With one fumble today, Georgia is now plus-3 in turnover margin. The Bulldogs have forced 15 turnovers, leading to 51 points. Their opponents have forced 12 turnovers that have resulted in 30 points. Freshman TB James Cook fumbled the ball in the fourth quarter, and Tech converted it into a touchdown.
. . . Senior center Lamont Gaillard started his team-leading 40th consecutive game while on defense, junior J.R. Reed started his unit-leading 27th straight time.