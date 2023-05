Jefferson standout Sammy Brown is one of the most coveted prospects in the Class of 2024, regardless of position. Brown excels in track and field, wrestling, and on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball for the Jefferson Dragons. The collegiate future of Brown will be at linebacker on the gridiron for one of his five remaining programs.

The official visits are set. The end of a lengthy and intensely examined recruitment process is in sight. Brown broke down the state of his recruitment with UGASports. In doing so, Brown also described his relationship with Georgia and why the Dawgs have remained a prominent presence to this point in his process.