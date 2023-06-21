Ryan Nanni from the Shutdown Fullcast joins Dayne Young to sort of talk college football, but not really. He is on a quest to go on as many podcasts as he can in 2023. By request, the UGASports podcast with Dayne is Ryan’s 69th podcast of the year.

Ryan arbitrates a geographical trade concept between Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and Tennessee. It results in the notion that the NHL should expand to Columbia, South Carolina. Also, Tennessee now has a beach.

Other questions explored:

-Could Nikola Jokic be a good SEC head coach?

-Are you mad that Mark Cuban and Frank Martin don’t have inverse names?

-Could you match the correct Georgia name with a body of water, UGA golfer, UGA football player, state representative, and pharmacy in Dublin? Ryan can.

-And what items from Home Depot were on Dayne’s show notes list?