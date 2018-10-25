Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-25 07:59:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Run the Dawg-gone Ball

Patrick Garbin • UGASports.com
@PatrickGarbin
Team & Research Writer

During Kirby Smart’s Monday press conference, I was curious when the head coach stated that the Georgia-Florida game “has been decided by the team, for many years, that ran the ball better.”

At the time, I wondered what exactly Smart meant by the fact that the annual winner between the Bulldogs and Gators routinely “ran the ball better” than the other. Regardless, couldn’t the same likely be said regarding Georgia and any of its opposition? I mean, if a team is able to run the ball more effectively than its opponent, it is likely controlling the line of scrimmage, which, in turn, means it’s probably controlling the game—and, therefore, will most likely win the game.

During Tuesday’s player interviews, linebacker Natrez Patrick somewhat satisfied my curiosity: “Actually, Coach Smart showed us a statistic during our Monday meeting,” Patrick said. “And, like, for the past 10 years, whichever team (Georgia vs. Florida) had the most rushing yards, that was the team that ended up winning the game.”

I thought if Smart was actually citing Georgia-Florida historical nuggets to his players, the “statistic” Patrick spoke of must have been a worthwhile one. Accordingly, I present Pat’s Weekly Stat (a stat you’ll likely not see anywhere else—and probably for good reason):

Rtrzuwxndsx19lsjj8v2
Beginning in 2006 (left) to 2011 (center) through last season (right), the team which gained more rushing yards in the Georgia-Florida game had won the annual meeting 12 times in a row.

I first estimated that the lead rushing team (“LRT,” we’ll say, for short), whether that’s in Georgia’s games or those played by most any other college program, has a success rate of—wins its games—probably around an 80-percent clip. Still, although that’s a seemingly high percentage, the probability of a team with an 80-percent success rate winning 12 consecutive games is roughly just 7 percent.

I next examined each Georgia-Florida meeting the last half-century from the 1969 through 2017 seasons, discovering that beginning in 2006 to the present, or for 12 straight Bulldogs-Gators games, the team which rushed for the most yards indeed won every affair.

Notably, Georgia-Florida’s preceding 12-meeting stretch (1994-2005), the team which rushed for the most yards won only seven of the dozen games. In fact, in the 38 Georgia-Florida meetings prior to the LRT’s current 12-game winning streak, the LRT won 25 times, or just 66 percent of the time.

LRT* Results for the annual UGA-UF game (1969-2017)
Seasons No. of UGA-UF games  LRT Wins LRT avg. Points and Rush Yards (per game) LRT avg. Points and Rush Yards allowed (per game)

1969-2005

38

25

27.2 / 220.5

14.5 / 105.2

2006-2017

12

12

31.8 / 200.6

15.9 / 102.0

TOTAL

50

37

28.3 / 215.7

14.8 / 104.4
* lead rushing team

Seeking more of a modern-day comparison, so to speak—and one perhaps more appropriate/fitting—I figured the LRT results for Georgia against the seven opponents, including Florida, the Bulldogs have faced annually beginning in 2006.

LRT Results for UGA vs. its Seven Annual Opponents (2006-2017)
LRT Win Pct. UGA opponent No. of meetings (2006-2017) LRT Wins LRT Losses

1.000

Florida

12

12

0

.923

Auburn

13

12

1

.846

South Carolina

13

11

2

.846

Tennessee

13

11

2

.692

Vanderbilt

13

9

4

.667

Kentucky

12

8

4

.417

Georgia Tech

12

5

7

.773

TOTAL

88

68

20

If Georgia Tech is excluded from above (the Jackets are an anomaly because of their run-heavy offense), the LRT winning percentage in games since 2006 pitting Georgia against its six other annual opponents is .829—a seemingly high success rate, yet one to where succeeding a dozen straight times would be a notable feat.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}