During Kirby Smart’s Monday press conference, I was curious when the head coach stated that the Georgia-Florida game “has been decided by the team, for many years, that ran the ball better.”

At the time, I wondered what exactly Smart meant by the fact that the annual winner between the Bulldogs and Gators routinely “ran the ball better” than the other. Regardless, couldn’t the same likely be said regarding Georgia and any of its opposition? I mean, if a team is able to run the ball more effectively than its opponent, it is likely controlling the line of scrimmage, which, in turn, means it’s probably controlling the game—and, therefore, will most likely win the game.

During Tuesday’s player interviews, linebacker Natrez Patrick somewhat satisfied my curiosity: “Actually, Coach Smart showed us a statistic during our Monday meeting,” Patrick said. “And, like, for the past 10 years, whichever team (Georgia vs. Florida) had the most rushing yards, that was the team that ended up winning the game.”

I thought if Smart was actually citing Georgia-Florida historical nuggets to his players, the “statistic” Patrick spoke of must have been a worthwhile one. Accordingly, I present Pat’s Weekly Stat (a stat you’ll likely not see anywhere else—and probably for good reason):