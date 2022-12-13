UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS, presented by Turner, Wood, & Smith Insurance and Auto-Owners, was live on Monday evening at 8:00 PM EST discussing all things Georgia football recruiting.

The show started with a sit down with new Georgia Bulldog commitment and Class of 2025 four-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte. Perlotte discusses what led him to commit to Georgia so early, what remains ahead of him for the rest of his high school career, his relationship with Georgia's staff, and what Buford teammates he's attempting to bring with him to be Bulldogs.

The UGASports recruiting staff gives updates on the transfer portal, including top wide receiver target Rara Thomas and potential running back target MarShawn Llyod. Also, the official visits from this past weekend of Jordan Hall and Kyron Jones were discussed, along with the latest on five-star edge defender Damon Wilson. Finally, questions from the loyal members of the UGASports Vault were answered as always.

Early signing period is fast approaching. Make sure to keep up with all the Georgia football recruiting developments via UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS.