UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS is brought to you by Julie's Bookkeeping. Go to godawgs.juliethebookkeeper.com today to schedule a 30-minute free consultation and hear how Julie and Chris can help your business save time and money on bookkeeping today.

On Monday night, the RVF crew examined Bold Predictions submitted by members of the UGASports Vault for 2024 Georgia commits. Also, we are discussing the top high school matchups to look forward to this fall.