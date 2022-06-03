RUMORS vs. FACTS: A massive OV weekend preview | Arch Manning in town

The first weekend in June has become a banner weekend for Georgia football recruiting. Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff are flipping the script on recruiting logic of old. No longer are the Dawgs desiring to be a high profile prospect's last official visit. Now Georgia wants to bring in its top targets early and set the bar with on-campus recruiting that is second to none.

The UGASports recruiting staff went live on Thursday night to discuss a massive weekend of official visits for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. The long-awaited official visit for Arch Manning has arrived. Georgia has made it clear that it is going all-in on landing Manning as its quarterback in the Class of 2023. Georgia appears to be in a one-on-one battle with the Texas Longhorns. How will Georgia present its final selling points and will the Dawgs be able to lock down a commitment?

Justice Haynes, TJ Shanahan, Jalen Halen, Pearce Spurlin, Raymond Cottrell, Lawson Luckie, Chris Peal, Raylen Wilson, CJ Allen, Gabriel Harris, and Caleb Downs are all taking official visits. There could also be a surprise visitor this weekend.

The UGASports recruiting staff updates Georgia's standing with each official visitor on this loaded episode.