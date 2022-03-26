Rosemy-Jacksaint is prepared

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had not met Bryan McClendon before the latter's return to Georgia as the Bulldogs’ wide receivers coach.

But so far, Rosemy-Jacksaint likes what he sees.

“I knew of him, I didn’t really have a relationship with him, especially when I was a recruit. I didn’t really talk to him like that,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “He’s a good coach. He’s very instructive, very clear about what he wants. He’s very direct. He’s going to make us work. He’s a real cool guy. I like his vibe and everything that he brings to the room.”

The Bulldogs’ junior receiver is excited to see how McClendon will help him improve his game.

Rosemy-Jacksaint came to Athens with a lot of promise, only to have injuries take a bite out of his first two seasons with the team.

Fans will recall the broken ankle he suffered while catching a touchdown as a freshman against Florida, before a series of hamstring issues hampered his play last fall.

“It’s been tough battling the hamstrings, the couple of hamstrings that I’ve had,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “I’ve just been keeping my head down and working. Whatever role they want me to have, I’ve embraced whatever they’ve had for me.”

The Florida native admits he’s still not quite at 100 percent, although it’s not keeping him off the practice field this spring.

“I’m getting back there,” said Rosemy-Jacksaint, referring to his health.

Head coach Kirby Smart certainly hopes he will be able to stay that way.

As was the case in 2021, wide receiver is not exactly a position of depth for Georgia. In fact, it recently caused Smart to joke that “anybody who’s suited up is a veteran for us.”

When healthy, Rosemy-Jacksaint is certainly capable of making the kind of impact the Bulldogs would like to see. Although he comes into the season with just 11 catches for 156 yards and one score, a healthy Rosemy-Jacksaint figures to be a key part of the rotation.

Even if he’s not catching passes, the impact he makes as a blocker cannot be overlooked.

For example. Rosemy-Jacksaint had a key block on Brock Bowers’ 15-yard touchdown catch in the national championship to put Georgia up 26-18.

“I think they trust me to put me in position to make plays like that,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “As a receiver, it’s about catching the ball and blocking. I know I didn’t get many targets in that game, but I did my job in the blocking game, and I’m proud of that. I’m just glad they trust me in that situation.”

Whatever coaches have in mind for him this fall is OK with Rosemy-Jacksaint, who plays both the Z and X positions.

“I still need to work on my speed, and I want to get more flexible,” said Rosemy-Jacksaint, who was asked what tips he picked up playing with George Pickens the previous two campaigns.

He laughed as the question was being asked.

“I’ve learned a few nuggets from him, releases, how he presents his body to make those types of catches,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “Those are the two most things I’ve learned from him.”

Otherwise, the junior joked there’s really not a lot of similarities.

“He’s his own person. He’s his own identity and he’s comfortable with himself. It shows in his work,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “He’s animated all the time. That’s just the type of person he is.”

Despite Smart lamenting the position’s lack of depth, Rosemy-Jacksaint believes there is plenty of talent.

That includes sophomore AD Mitchell, who he described as a “match” because he’s “he’s so quick to light up.”

His hopes are also high for Dominick Blaylock, who is attempting to come back from a pair of ACL injuries.

So far, so good. Blaylock is back practicing with the Bulldogs. He is running routes and cutting, doing everything a receiver needs to do.

“Blaylock looks real good right now, he’s smooth and his knee looks like it’s good.,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “I don’t know the full details or anything, but at as far as running routes, he looks pretty good.”

So too, does the rest of the room.

When asked what to expect from this year’s receivers, Rosemy-Jacksaint smiled.

“Explosive plays down the field, making big plays, screening out blocks,” he said. “Whatever we’ve got to do, I feel my receiving group is going to perform, no matter what the task is.”