There's no doubt that Teddy Jarrard earned his offer from Georgia.

The 2027 Rivals250 quarterback estimates he has thrown for Bulldog offensive coordinator Mike Bobo 10 times in his career. Jarrard, the nephew of former Georgia quarterback Cory Phillips, invested many hours into earning an offer from his uncle's alma mater.

The offer finally came on May 17, marking a day that held special significance for both sides.