One of the top defensive backs in the country has locked in his decision. Jaylan Morgan, the No. 13-ranked cornerback in the Rivals250 out of Rockvale (Tenn.) High, has committed to Georgia. The Dawgs edged out Florida, Mississippi State and Ole Miss for the hybrid defensive back, who is set to play multiple positions in the secondary for Georgia in time. "It was a hard decision," Morgan told Rivals. "I thought it was gonna be easy, but it was very hard. Getting to know these people ... they're all great options, and I'm blessed to be in the situation I'm in. Having those four schools heavily wanting me, having stuff I liked about all four of those schools for different reasons made it a little harder to make my decision." "To be the best me possible, I have to be with the best," Morgan continued. "Georgia is a great school and they develop people very well. I know I can thrive under coaches like that."

The combination of secondary coaches Donte Williams and Travaris Robinson loomed large in Morgan's recruitment. Williams offered the four-star DB at Southern Cal. Robinson did the same at Alabama. Like the other two coaches, Kirby Smart also had a vision for Morgan in Athens. "I love how many people are pouring into the DB room, and it's not only Kirby Smart and Coach Donte and Coach T-Rob. They are highly intelligent with DBs," Morgan started. "They each had a vision for me at the other schools. They came together and told me the same things and that meant a lot. For Coach Smart to see that, it meant a lot." "I loved the vision for how they want to use me over there -- playing strong (safety), free and STAR and going there, with their vision to win, their vision to be the next dynasty, you can't even argue about that. Going out there winning, and they want me to be a part of that. "For all of them to come together and have the same vision for me, constantly proving themselves with the guys they've put in the NFL here and there, that intrigues me because they have a vision for me," Morgan said. "If an NFL scout were to come, they can't say I ca't do this or that because they want to put me all around the secondary and showcase my versatility to do those things."