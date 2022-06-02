A'Mon Lane has a unique connection to Georgia.

His adopted father is none other than former Bulldog Jake Ganus. The 2024 Rivals250 corner hears often from Ganus how much he enjoyed his year in Athens playing under Mark Richt.

Lane made his way to Georgia's camp on June 2, his fourth visit to Athens in the past year. The love he has for the Bulldogs only gets stronger with each visit.

"It's my dream school," Lane said. "Even though I don't have an offer yet, Georgia is my number one school."