Georgia has added another dynamic playmaker to its 2024 class.

Rivals250 standout Dwight Phillips Jr. committed to the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. The Pebblebrook High School product is rated as the No. 160 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

Phillips is listed as an athlete but is expected to play running back in Athens.

As a running back, Phillips brings exceptional speed to Georgia’s offense. His Twitter bio lists a 100-meter dash time of 10.43 seconds and a laser-timed 40-yard dash of 4.28 seconds.

Phillips earned an offer from Georgia on June 1 of 2022. Earlier this month, Philips told Ryan Wright of Rivals that Georgia, Texas, and Miami were the top contenders, with only one official visit set for the Longhorns in June.

But on Jan. 28, Phillips visited Athens again. That trip convinced him to go ahead and pull the trigger.

Phillips is Georgia’s ninth commit in what is currently the top-ranked 2024 class. He is the sixth offensive commit, five of whom are now ranked in the Rivals250. Phillips joins Tovani Mizell as running backs in the class.

In fact, Georgia's 2024 class could see a couple of five-stars among its current commits, per nation recruiting director Adam Gorney.