Rivals100 wideout Shaleak Knotts: Georgia 'just something different'
Shaleak Knotts usually gets a little nervous when he goes on visits.
That didn't happen this past weekend. Once the 2022 four-star receiver arrived in Athens, he felt right at home.
"It’s just something different," Knotts said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news