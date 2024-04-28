CHARLOTTE - Jireh Edwards has never visited Georgia. But the Bulldogs are still at the forefront of his recruitment.

The Rivals100 safety from Baltimore already has relationships with Georgia's new defensive back coaches, Travaris Robinson and Donte Williams. He also knows the defensive background of Kirby Smart and the Georgia program.

With a first visit to Athens looming, Georgia is already one of Edwards' top contenders.

"Georgia’s really high on my list. I don’t want to say number one, but they’re real high on my list," Edwards said.