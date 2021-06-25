Cayden Green's connections to Georgia's coaching staff run deep.

His father Reginald grew up with Bulldog defensive line coach Tray Scott. Jamar Mozee, Green's high school coach at Lee's Summit North High School in Lee's Summit, Missouri, once coached with Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

This Green's recent trip to Athens took on a family atmosphere. For the self-professed family-first Rivals100 offensive lineman, that's a huge plus.