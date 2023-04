Georgia's pursuit of William Satterwhite has taken the next step.

The Bulldogs have been pushing harder for the Rivals100 offensive lineman from Ohio over the past couple of months. Those efforts eventually led Satterwhite to take a visit to Athens on April 11.

Now, Georgia has officially jumped in the race by extending a scholarship offer to the No. 4 offensive guard in the 2024 class.

"I was extremely excited and just proud that my hard work has impressed the back-to-back national champions," Satterwhite said.