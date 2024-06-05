Glenn Schumann has once again landed his top linebacker target.

Zayden Walker committed to Georgia on Wednesday afternoon. The No. 32 prospect in the 2025 class chose the Bulldogs over South Carolina, Miami, and others.

Walker has been a top target for Schumann for years now. Hailing from Ellaville, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Walker has been compared by Schumann to former Bulldog Quay Walker.

Walker has been a frequent presence on Georgia's campus of late, visiting for the Scavenger Hunt in May and returning for his official visit over the weekend. That official trip proved enough for Walker to go ahead and pull the trigger despite having other officials planned.

Georgia's 2025 class now has 10 commitments with the addition of Walker. He is the fourth defensive commit, joining defensive linemen Stephon Shivers and Darren Ikinnagbon and linebacker Jadon Perlotte.