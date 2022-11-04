Demarcus Riddick has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Georgia.

Riddick is an impressive linebacker prospect in the Class of 2024 out of Clanton, Alabama. The four-star recruit is the No.5 ranked outside linebacker in the country in his class and the No. 85-ranked player overall. UGASports is told that Georgia is looking to use Riddick in a versatile manner and that he could be bumped to inside backer when he arrives in the Classic City.

Riddick first garnered attention from the Georgia Bulldogs when he caught the eye of former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and current co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann at a UGA camp back in June of 2021. Riddick came to the camp relatively unknown and left with an offer from the Bulldogs.

Riddick's relationship with Schumann and head coach Kirby Smart grew significantly over the next year and a half. Schumann and Smart have strong connections in the state of Alabama from their time as coaches on Nick Saban's staff. Those connections and the relatability of the two undoubtedly came into play in the recruitment of Riddick.

Georgia ultimately beat out Florida State, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Tennessee for his commitment. At 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds, Riddick is the prototypical new-age linebacker prospect. He has length, pursues the ball relentlessly, shows the ability to strike versus the run game, and also to play in space. The new Georgia commit has excellent ball skills and has shown, as a punt returner or when intercepting a pass, that he is a threat to score.

Riddick visited Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Georgia's game against Oregon. Riddick is also expected to be at tomorrow's contest against Tennessee in Athens. Riddick is the sixth overall commitment for Georgia in the Class of 2024. The outside linebacker from the Yellowhammer State is the first defensive prospect for Georgia in the class. UGA remains No. 2 in the team rankings, just eleven points behind Notre Dame.