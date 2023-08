It's easy to see that Georgia holds a special status in the eyes of Devin Williams.

The Bulldogs offered the Rivals100 defensive back in April. At the time, he referred to Georgia as the "mountain-top offer" for a defensive back.

That lofty title definitely hasn't diminished for Williams over the past several months.

"They breed NFL defensive backs," Williams said. "That’s always the dream for many football players, including me. Just looking at Georgia and how many players they’ve gotten to the league, it’s just a special thing."